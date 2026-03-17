Tuesday, March 17, 2026 | 10:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Power Mech shares jump 6% after ₹709.5 crore order from Adani Infra

Power Mech shares jump 6% after ₹709.5 crore order from Adani Infra

Power Mech Projects said it has secured an operations and maintenance contract worth ₹709.56 crore from Adani Infrastructure Management Services

Power Mech share price

Power Mech shares price

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2026 | 9:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Power Mech Projects Ltd. rose nearly 6 per cent on Tuesday after it received a contract worth ₹709.56 from Adani Infrastructure Management Services for the 5×660 megawatt (Mw) thermal power plant in Tiroda, Maharashtra.
 
The company's stock rose as much as 5.97 per cent during the day to ₹1,988.6 per share, the biggest intraday gain since February 3 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 2.5 per cent higher at ₹1,927 apiece, compared to a 0.13 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 09:32 AM. 
 
Shares of the company are down 7 per cent this month and currently trade at 30 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 15.8 per cent this year, compared to a 10.4 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. Power Mech Projects has a total market capitalisation of ₹6,100.05 crore.  
 

Power Mech Projects secures ₹709.5 worth of contracts 

Power Mech Projects said it has secured an operations and maintenance contract worth ₹709.56 crore from Adani Infrastructure Management Services Ltd., according to an exchange filing. The contract involves providing key performance indicator (KPI)-based operations and maintenance services, including overhauling, at a 5x660 megawatt thermal power plant in Tiroda, Maharashtra.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates, March 17, 2026

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 300 points, Nifty above 23,500; IT stocks decline

Defence sector

Motilal Oswal sector of the week: Defence; check top bets, target here

Andhra Cements, Sagar Cements share, ofs

Andhra Cements hits 10% upper circuit, Sagar Cements rises as OFS opens

Alkyl Amines Chemicals share price

Alkyl Amines hits 52-week low as West Asia conflict disrupts ammonia supply

ICICI Securities upgrades KFin Tech to 'Buy'

Stock to buy: KFin Tech gets rating upgrade from ICICI Sec for 17% upside

 
Under the agreement, the scope of work includes comprehensive operations and maintenance services for the plant as per the tender documents and subsequent clarifications issued between the parties.
 
The project has been awarded by a domestic entity and will be executed over a period of 60 months, starting April 1, 2026, and ending March 31, 2031. The total contract value stands at ₹709.56 crore, including all taxes and duties except Goods and Services Tax (GST).
 
Last month, Power Mech secured large-scale domestic orders aggregating to over ₹1,000 crore from subsidiaries of Adani Power Ltd, according to an exchange filing. The company received a ₹515 crore order from Mirzapur Thermal Energy (UP) Private Limited and a ₹490 crore order from Mahan Energen Limited.   

Power Mech Projects Q3 results 

Power Mech Projects reported a 14.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in consolidated net profit to ₹93.99 crore in the third quarter of financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26), compared with ₹82.03 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 6.1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,419.56 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, as against ₹1,337.97 crore in the year-ago period.
 

More From This Section

Zomato

Eternal well placed to 'emerge stronger'; JM Fin sees 80% stock upside

Nifty outlook

Iran war impact: Emkay sees Nifty at 21,000; lists top 3 stocks to buy now

Hindalco share price target

Motilal Oswal remains structurally positive on Hindalco; raises target

share market

West Asia war weighs on Indian markets; IPOs, unlisted shares lose steam

Asian markets

Asian stocks rise as investors weigh Iran war, central bank decisions

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Markets Sensex Nifty Nifty50 S&P BSE Sensex Power Mech Projects

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 17 2026 | 9:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks to Buy todayTejas Network Share PriceGold and Silver Rate TodayIDBI Bank ShareFuel Crisis in IndiaSamsung Galaxy S26 Ultra ReviewOscars 2026 Winners Full ListPersonal Finance