Power Mech shares jump 6% after ₹709.5 crore order from Adani Infra

Shares of Power Mech Projects Ltd. rose nearly 6 per cent on Tuesday after it received a contract worth ₹709.56 from Adani Infrastructure Management Services for the 5×660 megawatt (Mw) thermal power plant in Tiroda, Maharashtra.

The company's stock rose as much as 5.97 per cent during the day to ₹1,988.6 per share, the biggest intraday gain since February 3 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 2.5 per cent higher at ₹1,927 apiece, compared to a 0.13 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 09:32 AM.

ALSO READ: Stocks to buy today: SBI, Jubilant Ingrevia top picks by analyst; check TP Shares of the company are down 7 per cent this month and currently trade at 30 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 15.8 per cent this year, compared to a 10.4 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. Power Mech Projects has a total market capitalisation of ₹6,100.05 crore.

Power Mech Projects secures ₹709.5 worth of contracts

Power Mech Projects said it has secured an operations and maintenance contract worth ₹709.56 crore from Adani Infrastructure Management Services Ltd., according to an exchange filing. The contract involves providing key performance indicator (KPI)-based operations and maintenance services, including overhauling, at a 5x660 megawatt thermal power plant in Tiroda, Maharashtra.

Under the agreement, the scope of work includes comprehensive operations and maintenance services for the plant as per the tender documents and subsequent clarifications issued between the parties.

The project has been awarded by a domestic entity and will be executed over a period of 60 months, starting April 1, 2026, and ending March 31, 2031. The total contract value stands at ₹709.56 crore, including all taxes and duties except Goods and Services Tax (GST).

ALSO READ: Tata Motors gains 2% on price hike; stock outperforms market in 2026 Last month, Power Mech secured large-scale domestic orders aggregating to over ₹1,000 crore from subsidiaries of Adani Power Ltd, according to an exchange filing. The company received a ₹515 crore order from Mirzapur Thermal Energy (UP) Private Limited and a ₹490 crore order from Mahan Energen Limited.

Power Mech Projects Q3 results

Power Mech Projects reported a 14.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in consolidated net profit to ₹93.99 crore in the third quarter of financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26), compared with ₹82.03 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 6.1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,419.56 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, as against ₹1,337.97 crore in the year-ago period.