Powerica IPO allotment today: Here's how to check your application status

Powerica IPO allotment today: The basis of allotment for Powerica’s The basis of allotment for Powerica’s initial public offering (IPO) is expected to be finalised today, March 30, 2026. The public issue had opened for subscription on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, with a price band of ₹375 to ₹395 per share, and closed on Friday, March 27, 2026. The IPO received a healthy response from investors.

Powerica IPO subscription status

According to data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the issue was subscribed 1.45 times, garnering bids for 2,98,57,816 shares against the total offer size of 2,05,55,171 shares. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) led the demand with 4.5 times subscription, followed by Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) at 0.44 times, while the retail portion was subscribed 0.15 times.

Following the finalisation of the allotment, investors can check the Powerica IPO allotment status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or MUFG Intime India, the registrar to the issue.

Steps to check Powerica IPO allotment status on BSE:

Click on this link: BSE allotment status

Select issue type as Equity

Select issue name as Powerica

Enter the application number or PAN number

Complete the captcha verification

Click on Search to view the allotment status

Steps to check Powerica IPO allotment status on NSE:

Click on this link: NSE IPO allotment status

Select Equity & SME IPO bid details.

Choose the company symbol Powerica from the dropdown menu.

Enter your PAN and application number.

Click Submit to check the allotment status.

How to check Powerica IPO allotment status on MUFG Intime India:

Click on this link: MUFG Intime allotment status

Select Powerica Ltd. - IPO from the company name dropdown. The name will appear only after the allotment is finalised.

Choose one of the available options: PAN, Application Number, DP/Client ID, or Account No / IFSC.

Enter the details based on your selected option.

Click on the Submit button to view the allotment details.

Powerica IPO grey market premium (GMP)

Shares of Powerica were trading at a marginal grey market premium of 1.65 per cent, or ₹6.5, over the upper end of the price band, implying an unofficial price of around ₹401.5 compared with the IPO price of ₹395. The shares are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Thursday, April 2, 2026.

Based on the current grey market trend, the stock may list around ₹401.5. However, grey market premiums are speculative in nature and do not always reflect the actual listing performance.

Powerica IPO details

Powerica, a power solutions company, is looking to raise ₹1,100 crore through its maiden public issue. The mainboard IPO comprises a fresh issue of 17.7 million equity shares worth ₹700 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 10.1 million shares aggregating to ₹400 crore. Under the OFS, the Naresh Oberoi Family Trust and the Kabir and Kimaya Family Private Trust will pare part of their holdings.