PPAP Automotive stock zooms 16% on Hutchinson partnership news

PPAP Automotive share price today defied the broader market weakness on Thursday, surging as much as 16 per cent in morning deals after the company announced a partnership with Hutchinson to develop advanced body sealing systems for the passenger vehicle segment.

The stock opened nearly 5 per cent higher at ₹215.85 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and extended gains to hit an intraday high of ₹238.80.

At 9:50 AM, the PPAP Automotive stock was trading 14.7 per cent higher at ₹235.70, significantly outperforming the broader market. In contrast, the Nifty 50 was down 0.30 per cent.

READ | Vascon Engineers hits 5% upper band on securing ₹348 cr order in Guwahati According to an exchange filing, the company has entered into a technology partnership agreement with Hutchinson to manufacture advanced body sealing systems in India for the passenger vehicle segment. PPAP Automotive, a microcap company with a market capitalisation of ₹333 crore, is a manufacturer of automotive sealing systems, interior and exterior automotive parts.According to an exchange filing, the company has entered into a technology partnership agreement with Hutchinson to manufacture advanced body sealing systems in India for the passenger vehicle segment.

Hutchinson designs and delivers multi-material solutions that address critical challenges for industries, including aerospace, automotive and industrial markets.

PPAP Automotive stock: Technical view Rajesh Bhosale, equity technical analyst at Angel One, said that after consolidating within a broad range of ₹200–₹216 over the past month, the stock has witnessed a strong breakout on the upside backed by robust volumes. Prices have surged over 15 per cent in the first hour of trade, indicating strong buying interest. "The collaboration significantly strengthens PPAP’s technological capabilities and broadens its automotive body-sealing systems portfolio, enabling the Company to better address the evolving requirements of both global and domestic OEMs operating in India. Production of these products will be undertaken through PPAP Automotive's existing manufacturing facilities across, ensuring efficient localisation and scalability," the company said in a release.