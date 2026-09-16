Wednesday, September 16, 2026 | 11:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Prasol Chemicals shares make weak debut, list at nearly 10% discount

Prasol Chemicals shares make weak debut, list at nearly 10% discount

Prasol Chemicals shares listed 9.62 per cent lower at ₹611 on BSE and 9.76 per cent lower at ₹610 on NSE.

Prasol Chemicals shares make weak debut, list at nearly 10% discount

Prasol Chemicals shares make weak debut, list at nearly 10% discount

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2026 | 10:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prasol Chemicals shares made a weak debut on the exchanges on Wednesday as they listed below the IPO price, below the grey market expectations.

Prasol Chemicals shares listed 9.62 per cent lower at ₹611 on BSE and 9.76 per cent lower at ₹610 on NSE.

Ahead of the debut, Prasol Chemicals IPO’s grey market premium (GMP) was trading at a discount. The estimated listing price for Prasol Chemicals IPO was ₹663.

The qualified institutional buyers' (QIB) portion was subscribed 7.22 times, while the non-institutional investors' (NII) category was subscribed 1.80 times. The retail individual investors' (RII) segment was subscribed 1.70 times. 

Shivani Nyati, head of wealth at Swastika Investmart noted that Prasol Chemicals is listed in line with our 'Neutral' view, as the 45–47 times P/E left limited valuation comfort. While FY26 RoNW stood at 18.5 per cent and revenue grew from ₹876 crore in FY24 to ₹1,233 crore in FY26, the weak debut reflects valuation concerns rather than a deterioration in fundamentals.

 

Also Read

stock market live updates

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 400 pts, Nifty around 23,250; M&M, HDFC Life top gainers

stock market

Nifty Smallcap 100 extends fall for 5th day; Afcons, FSL skid up to 14%

Jindal Supreme IPO: Brokerages largely bullish, see strong growth trend

Jindal Supreme IPO: Brokerages largely bullish, see strong growth trend

Groww share price today

Groww shares fall over 4% after block deal; most active stock on NSE

Paytm share price

Paytm, Mobikwik rally up to 7% as NPCI levies charge on UPI transactions

Prasol Chemicals IPO Details The initial public offering (IPO) of Prasol Chemicals opened for bidding on Tuesday, September 8 and the offer was available till September 10.

Prasol Chemicals Ltd.’s IPO has a price band of ₹643–676 per share and a total issue size of ₹500 crore, comprising a fresh issue of ₹80 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of ₹420 crore. The lot size is 22 shares.

The promoters and promoter group hold an aggregate of 5,17,35,560 equity shares, aggregating 89.2 per cent of the pre-offer issued and paid-up equity share capital. Their post IPO shareholding is expected to be around 77.84 per cent.

The company functions in specialty chemicals industry and is a forward integrated manufacturer of acetone and phosphorous based specialty chemicals and other specialty chemicals involving complex and differentiated chemistries.

The company will use ₹60 crore from the Fresh Issue towards the full or partial repayment and/or pre-payment of certain outstanding term loans availed by the Company from HDFC Bank Limited and Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited.

Dam Capital Advisors Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

More From This Section

Paytm share price

Paytm, Mobikwik rally up to 7% as NPCI levies charge on UPI transactions

ICICI Bank

HSBC, ICICI emerge as top GIFT City lenders with FX loans for diaspora

V-Mart among 3 stock ideas for today by Geojit's Anand James

Tata Investment among 3 stocks flashing strong signals on charts: Analyst

Asian stocks

Asian stocks edge higher ahead of Fed decision as yields, oil pause

stocks to watch today

Stocks to watch: Paytm, BHEL, Bharat Forge, Tempsens Instruments, Groww

Topics : IPO Tracker IPO Calendar IPO GMP Stock Market Today stock market trading Nifty 50 Markets Sensex Nifty Markets The Smart Investor

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to BuyNifty OutlookDelhi traffic advisoryNSE IPOTata group stocksIndia vs Afghanistan 2nd T20IPranav Constructions IPO

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 16 2026 | 10:01 AM IST