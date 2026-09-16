Prasol Chemicals shares make weak debut, list at nearly 10% discount

Prasol Chemicals shares made a weak debut on the exchanges on Wednesday as they listed below the IPO price, below the grey market expectations.

Prasol Chemicals shares listed 9.62 per cent lower at ₹611 on BSE and 9.76 per cent lower at ₹610 on NSE.

Ahead of the debut, Prasol Chemicals IPO’s grey market premium (GMP) was trading at a discount. The estimated listing price for Prasol Chemicals IPO was ₹663.

The qualified institutional buyers' (QIB) portion was subscribed 7.22 times, while the non-institutional investors' (NII) category was subscribed 1.80 times. The retail individual investors' (RII) segment was subscribed 1.70 times.

Shivani Nyati, head of wealth at Swastika Investmart noted that Prasol Chemicals is listed in line with our 'Neutral' view, as the 45–47 times P/E left limited valuation comfort. While FY26 RoNW stood at 18.5 per cent and revenue grew from ₹876 crore in FY24 to ₹1,233 crore in FY26, the weak debut reflects valuation concerns rather than a deterioration in fundamentals.

Prasol Chemicals IPO Details The initial public offering (IPO) of Prasol Chemicals opened for bidding on Tuesday, September 8 and the offer was available till September 10.

Prasol Chemicals Ltd.’s IPO has a price band of ₹643–676 per share and a total issue size of ₹500 crore, comprising a fresh issue of ₹80 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of ₹420 crore. The lot size is 22 shares.

The promoters and promoter group hold an aggregate of 5,17,35,560 equity shares, aggregating 89.2 per cent of the pre-offer issued and paid-up equity share capital. Their post IPO shareholding is expected to be around 77.84 per cent.

The company functions in specialty chemicals industry and is a forward integrated manufacturer of acetone and phosphorous based specialty chemicals and other specialty chemicals involving complex and differentiated chemistries.

The company will use ₹60 crore from the Fresh Issue towards the full or partial repayment and/or pre-payment of certain outstanding term loans availed by the Company from HDFC Bank Limited and Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited.

Dam Capital Advisors Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.