Precision Wires India zooms 20%; stock skyrockets 196% in 1 year

Precision Wires India share price movement

Precision Wires India share price hit a 52-week high of ₹507.75, zooming 20 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day deals amid heavy volume.

In the past month, the stock outperformed the market by soaring 38 per cent, compared to a 0.5 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. Thus far in the calendar year 2026, it more-than-doubled or rose 103 per cent, against a near 8 per cent decline in the benchmark index. In the past year, the market price of Precision Wires skyrocketed 196 per cent, compared to a 2 per cent fall in the benchmark index.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 100 pts in lacklustre session, Nifty around 24,100 Till 02:04 PM, the average trading volume at the counter jumped over 20-fold with a combined 8.79 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

What’s driving Precision Wires stock price?

Precision Wires manufactures copper winding wires, continuously transposed conductors (CTC) and paper insulated copper conductors (PICC), which are used in manufacturing rotating and static electrical equipment.

In the past five years ended FY26 (FY refers to April 01 to March 31); the company reported a consistent improvement in its scale of operations and profitability, supported by consistent capacity augmentation and a progressive shift in the product mix. The company’s total operating income (TOI) grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19 per cent, while profit before interest, lease rentals, depreciation, and taxation (PBILDT) improved at a CAGR of 26 per cent.

In FY26, the company reported a 36 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) growth in TOI and a 71 per cent y-o-y improvement in PBILDT driven by improvement in sales volume and favourable change in product mix towards higher value-added products. The company operates on a conversion-based model, with fixed conversion charges and back-to-back order execution, which shields margins from copper price volatility, according to CareEdge Ratings.

Precision Wires continues to be a leading player in the organised copper winding wires industry, with a total estimated installed capacity of 55,000 metric tonnes per annum (MTPA) as on March 31, 2026, and is expected to reach 61,700 MTPA by FY27-end.

The company caters to reputed original equipment manufacturing (OEM) companies in India and globally. By virtue of servicing these original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), the company has developed many long-term business relationships. These OEMs are majorly in power, auto, consumer durables, and industrial segments, among others. Precision Wires also caters to retail/replacement demand through its branches and agents. Few of its major clients are CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited, Lucas TVS Limited, and Mitsuba India Private Limited, among others.

ALSO READ: This stock listed in August trades at 80% premium; up 37% in two days The recycling facility is expected to partially meet the company's copper cathode requirement through captive production post expected commissioning by FY27-end. This is likely to improve cost efficiencies through the use of recycled copper and internal scrap generation. Consequently, CareEdge Ratings expects the company's operating competitiveness and profitability margins to improve in the medium term, while supporting its overall business risk profile.

Meanwhile, in the long term, demand for Electrical Equipments, Appliances, Air Conditioning, Refrigeration and Automotive Sector will improve steadily due to these trends. Precision Wires in its FY26 annual reports said that its products are used primarily by all these sectors including Power and Infrastructure, which needs continuous long-term investment.

Electrical Industry in India is well developed and Export prospects will improve as western economy may seek to import more from India. Due to enhanced energy efficiency norms for electrical equipments, faster adoption of electric/hybrid vehicle technology in the automotive sector, old vehicle scrapping policy of the government and specific incentives given by the government for "Make in India" schemes, the long-term prospects are bright, the company said.

Keeping in mind the long-term strategic benefits of Recycling/Refining of Copper Waste and Scrap and Un-Refined copper, the company is in the process of implementing a Copper Recycling / Refining Project, which will commence operation during FY27. The Copper Cathodes from the abovementioned recycling/refining project will be internally used for the manufacturing of Copper Wire Rods, which is the company’s primary raw material used for the manufacture of Winding Wires made of Copper. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.