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Home / Markets / News / Premier Energies promoters divest 5.3% stake; JM launches pvt credit fund

Premier Energies promoters divest 5.3% stake; JM launches pvt credit fund

The appointments of Saurabh Shukla and Gopalan S Raghavan as executive directors (ED) at BSE come after a regulatory mandate to strengthen governance of exchanges and other market institutions

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2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 10:21 PM IST

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Promoters of Premier Energies, a renewable energy firm, offloaded 5.3 per cent stake in the company for ₹2,413 crore. 
According to exchange data, promoter group entities and family members — including Surenderpal Singh Saluja, Manjeet Kaur Saluja, Jasveen Kaur Saluja, and Charandeep Singh Saluja — sold shares at ₹955 apiece. 
Among the buyers were Quant Mutual Fund, Nomura India Investment Fund Mother Fund, Smallcap World Fund, Edelweiss Mutual Fund, and Beekeeper Capital. 
Shares of Premier Energies ended little changes at ₹985.  
Sebi approves two ED appointments at BSE 
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Monday approved the appointment of Saurabh Shukla and Gopalan S Raghavan as executive directors (ED) at BSE. The appointments come after a regulatory mandate to strengthen governance of exchanges and other market institutions.  
 

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 10:21 PM IST

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