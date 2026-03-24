Premier Energies up 21% in Mar; the only overbought Nifty500 stock on chart
Premier Energies has outperformed the overall market thus far in March amid hopes of new incentive scheme for solar sector. Market strategist expects the stock to test 200-DMA on the upside.
Rex Cano Mumbai
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Premier Energies stock has surged 21 per cent thus far in the month of March even as the overall market wilted under selling pressure amid the West Asia conflict. In comparison, the Nifty 50 and Nifty 500 indices declined around 9 per cent each. On Tuesday, Premier Energies stock hit an intra-day high of ₹905 - its highest point in three months. In noon deals, the stock traded with a gain of 2 per cent at ₹882, and was seen holding above its 100-day moving average (100-DMA) for the fifth straight trading day. The 100-DMA stood at ₹848. A technical scan of Nifty 500 stocks reveals that Premier Energies is the only stock which is overbought on the charts, with a Relative Strength Index (RSI) reading of 72 levels. In general, a RSI reading above 70 is considered overbought. The RSI is a key momentum oscillator that helps in determining overbought and oversold conditions, based on the recent price movements. CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE
Why has Premier Energies rallied in March?However, the recent gains at the counter were attributed to reports of likely boost to solar-related industry. According to reports, the government may consider introducing a capital subsidy scheme for solar-related components, which would be separate from the existing Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme. Prior to the March gains, the stock had shed 40 per cent in the preceding four months as solar exports took a hit following additional US tariffs. Technical outlook on Premier Energies by Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services. READ | Tech analyst backs these 3 stocks even as mining, sugar face cost pressure
Premier EnergiesCurrent Market Price: ₹878
Premier Energies stock has broken from a consolidation pattern, and seen trading the upper Bollinger Bands on the daily chart. The recent chart pattern shows bullish continuation, says Anand James. The analyst, however, cautions that the formation an inverted hammer candlestick today signals possible buying exhaustion at higher levels. Hence, James believes that the near-term upside may be capped around 200-DMA for now, which stands around ₹940 levels. As a trading strategy, James reckons to look for buying opportunities closer to ₹845 levels, with a stop at ₹827 for an upside target of around ₹940. Disclaimer: The views expressed by the brokerage/ analyst in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
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First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 2:32 PM IST