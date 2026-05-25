Premier Explosives zooms 20%, hits 52-week high; what's driving stock?

Premier Explosives share price

Shares of Premier Explosives hit a 52-week high of ₹714.70, as they zoomed 20 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes on expectations of stable earnings. In the past four trading days, the stock has surged 36 per cent.

The stock surpassed its previous high of ₹682.90 touched on October 14, 2025. It hit a record high of ₹909.35 on June 21, 2024.

The average trading volumes at the counter jumped over 10-fold, with a combined 6.29 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE. There were pending buy orders for a combined 350,000 shares on these exchanges, data shows.

Premier Explosives – Q4 results on May 29

Premier Explosives informed exchanges that the meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on May 29, 2026, inter alia, to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2026 and to recommend dividend on equity shares, if any, for the financial year 2025-26.

Premier Explosives manufactures explosives, propellants, and related products primarily for defence, aerospace, and industrial applications. The company operates facilities approved by government agencies and serves both domestic and export markets. It operates two key defence and propellant units in Peddakundukur and Katepally (Telangana), along with six bulk explosive manufacturing facilities spread across Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE Premier Explosives has long-standing relationships with marquee clients in India’s defence and space sectors such as Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Advanced Systems Laboratory (ASL), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL). These partnerships span several years and involve supplying critical components such as solid propellants, pyrotechnics, and explosive devices for strategic programs such as Akash, Astra, and long range surface-to-air missiles.

Premier Explosives - India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) rationale

India Ratings and Research Private Limited (Rating Agency) has assigned and affirmed the stable ratings for bank loan facilities of Premier Explosives.

The rating reflects Ind-Ra’s expectation of a stable revenue trajectory and improved EBITDA margins over FY27–FY28, while sustaining credit metrics and liquidity at levels comparable to 9MFY26. Furthermore, Premier Explosives has two strategically located sites spread across approximately 200 acres each, offering substantial capacity for expansion and operational efficiency.

The company holds various licenses, including from Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO), and it has strong technical expertise along with substantial vintage, creating significant entry barriers and ensuring minimal competition. Its proximity to key defence and industrial entities such as the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL), and Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) enhances its strategic positioning, Ind-Ra said in rating rational on May 20, 2026.

Ind-Ra expects Premier Explosives’ revenue to improve by at least 10 per cent-15 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in FY27, backed by a robust order book of nearly ₹1,271 crore at end-Q4FY26. The anticipated revenue growth is subject to the timely receipt and commencement of the defence segment’s orders. The country’s rising defence budget, with 75 per cent of the defence capital outlay being allocated for domestic players, , augurs well for the order inflows during the medium term, the rating agency said.

The EBITDA margins are likely to remain stable in FY27, ranging between 13 per cent-15 per cent, due to healthy orders in hand and a likely improvement in export orders. The EBITDA margin stood at 13 per cent in 9MFY26 (FY25: 13.9 per cent; FY24: 21.5 cent); in FY24, the margins had been boosted by a higher share of export revenue, which typically carries better profitability. The margins are likely to have remained range bound between 13 per cent-15 per cent in FY26, largely due to the liquidated damages factored into one of the orders, it added. ===================================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.