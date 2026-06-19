Premier Explosives zooms 52% in 1 month; what's behind the rally?

Premier Explosives share price

Shares of Premier Explosives hit a 52-week high of ₹798.90, soaring 8 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade on healthy business outlook. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 1 per cent.

In the past one month, the stock has zoomed 52 per cent, as against 1.8 per cent rise in the benchmark index. Further, in the past six months, it surged 78 per cent, as compared to 10 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The stock hit a record high of ₹909.35 on June 21, 2024.

Premier Explosives overview, outlook

Premier Explosives manufactures explosives, propellants, and related products primarily for defence, aerospace, and industrial applications. The company operates facilities approved by government agencies and serves both domestic and export markets. It operates two key defence and propellant units in Peddakundukur and Katepally (Telangana), along with six bulk explosive manufacturing facilities spread across Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu.

Premier Explosives has long-standing relationships with marquee clients in India’s defence and space sectors such as Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Advanced Systems Laboratory (ASL), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL). These partnerships span several years and involve supplying critical components such as solid propellants, pyrotechnics, and explosive devices for strategic programs such as Akash, Astra, and long range surface-to-air missiles.

During January to March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26), Premier Explosives delivered a healthy revenue performance, driven primarily by strong momentum in defense & space segment. The segment contributed 76 per cent of the overall revenue at ₹67.7 crore and registered an impressive growth of 43 per cent year-on-year.

For FY26, revenue performance was impacted due to the execution of a larger volume of high-value chaffs and flares orders in FY25, with execution timing affecting the overall performance during the year. Additionally, operating profitability for both the quarter and the full year was impacted by elevated raw material prices amid prevailing global tensions, a challenge that was experienced across the industry.

Highest ever order book stands at ₹1,569 crore, representing 4.04x of FY26 revenue and providing strong medium-term visibility. During the quarter, consistent execution strengthened the company’s positioning and enabled to secure larger and strategically significant contracts from the Ministry of Defense, domestic defense players and international customers. Operating profit during the quarter and FY26 was impacted by elevated raw material prices amid prevailing global market conditions, the company said in Q4 earnings conference call.

In April, Premier Explosives secured a major export order worth ₹350.23 crore from international clients for the supply of defense products. Additionally, the management said the company continues to witness healthy order momentum across key product categories, including chaffs and flares, rocket motors and other defense systems, further strengthening order pipeline.

Sustained policy support for domestic defense manufacturing and import substitution, the management believes the long-term structural growth outlook for the sector remains highly promising.

The management remains confident that, supported by sustained execution momentum, continued development of new products and ongoing expansion initiatives, the company will continue to maintain a strong growth trajectory in the forthcoming quarters.

Premier Explosives - India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) rationale

India Ratings and Research Private Limited (Ind-Ra) expects a stable revenue trajectory and improved EBITDA margins over FY27–FY28 for Premier Explosives.

The company holds various licenses, including from Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO), and it has strong technical expertise along with substantial vintage, creating significant entry barriers and ensuring minimal competition. Its proximity to key defence and industrial entities such as the DRDO, (BDL, and Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) enhances its strategic positioning, Ind-Ra said in rating rational on May 20, 2026.

Ind-Ra expects Premier Explosives’ revenue to improve by at least 10 per cent-15 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in FY27, backed by a robust order book of nearly ₹1,271 crore at end-Q4FY26. The anticipated revenue growth is subject to the timely receipt and commencement of the defence segment’s orders. The country’s rising defence budget, with 75 per cent of the defence capital outlay being allocated for domestic players, , augurs well for the order inflows during the medium term, the rating agency said.

The EBITDA margins are likely to remain stable in FY27, ranging between 13 per cent-15 per cent, due to healthy orders in hand and a likely improvement in export orders. The EBITDA margin stood at 13 per cent in 9MFY26 (FY25: 13.9 per cent; FY24: 21.5 cent); in FY24, the margins had been boosted by a higher share of export revenue, which typically carries better profitability. The margins are likely to have remained range bound between 13 per cent-15 per cent in FY26, largely due to the liquidated damages factored into one of the orders, it added. ============================================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.