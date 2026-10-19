Private lenders weigh on equity markets as PSU banks buck the selloff

Benchmark equity indices fell more than 1 per cent on Monday, snapping last week’s rally, as disappointing second-quarter (July-September/Q2) results from private-sector banks (PVBs) and profit-taking in technology majors triggered widespread selling. State-run banks bucked the trend on expectations that further interest rate rises would benefit them. Axis Bank led the losses among Nifty 50 stocks, dropping 4.19 per cent to close at ₹1,236, as its 39 per cent year-on-year jump in net profit to ₹7,003 crore fell short of the consensus estimate of ₹7,124 crore. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (-3.09 per cent to ₹278) followed, ahead of Infosys (-2.63 per cent to ₹1,130.7).

The Nifty 50 fell 1.11 per cent, or 257.2 points, to close at 22,888.95, near the day’s low of 22,845, while the Sensex declined 1.17 per cent to 73,852.9. Market volatility rose, with the India Vix, the National Stock Exchange’s (NSE’s) volatility index, climbing 5.1 per cent to 14.77, reflecting heightened risk aversion among market participants.

The Nifty PSU Bank index advanced 2.46 per cent to 8,294.1, making it the only sectoral index to gain. Union Bank of India (up 5.25 per cent) and Punjab National Bank (up 4.82 per cent) led the gains. Bank of Baroda rose 3.39 per cent and Canara Bank 3.14 per cent, while State Bank of India gained 1.15 per cent, providing the biggest support to the Nifty.

Only nine stocks in the Nifty 50 advanced. Declining shares on the NSE outnumbered advancing ones 2,182 to 491, and investors lost ₹4.79 trillion in market value. Information technology (IT) stocks gave back part of last week’s 11.7 per cent surge.

The 10 stocks in the Nifty Private Bank index lost ₹62,180 crore in market value, with HDFC Bank and Axis Bank accounting for more than two-thirds of the decline. Software companies shed another ₹30,900 crore, of which ₹24,400 crore was accounted for by the 10 Nifty IT stocks.

According to Siddhartha Khemka, head of research (wealth management) at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, global and domestic market volatility is being driven by macroeconomic uncertainties, including elevated crude oil prices, high bond yields, and the possibility of further rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Geopolitical tensions in West Asia and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, combined with shifting US policies, continue to disrupt energy supply chains and kindle broader market caution. While strong IT sector results supported sentiment, weak or mixed earnings from major PVBs triggered renewed selling pressure.

"Global markets and Indian markets are already struggling with lot of near-term headwinds like sticky inflation, high bond yields, geopolitical issues, inflation etc. Markets are now slowly taking cognizance of these issues and that's why investors want to take money out of markets and reduce risk in the portfolios. The high crude prices hurt us (India) more than anybody else, and it will impact our inflation and consumer demand, and is already impacting our interest rates. There has been a price rise (across consumer goods), and an EMI escalation," said Abhay Agarwal, founder and fund manager at Piper Serica. "If this festive season doesn't go well, about which already there is some nervousness, then we will see the impact of that in next quarter results. I think the markets will have some good days, but then the correction will also set in; the trend line will be downwards," Agarwal added.

The rupee ended little changed at around 94.92 against the US dollar. Government bonds gained after the RBI announced temporary liquidity injection operations, with the 10-year yield easing about 2 basis points to 7.35 per cent.

Oil added to the caution. Indian markets were reacting for the first time to Friday’s Brent crude settlement of $109.86 a barrel, its highest since May 19, although prices eased about 2 per cent on Monday to around $107.4.

Markets will remain closed on Tuesday for Dussehra. When trading resumes on Wednesday, investors will react to results from Bajaj Finance, UltraTech Cement, and Union Bank of India announced during the break. The Jio Platforms initial public offering will also open.

“If this festival season doesn’t go well, and there is already some nervousness, we will see the impact in the next quarter’s (October-December/Q3) results. I think the markets will have some good days, but then the correction will also set in. The trend will be downward,” Agarwal added.

Khemka observed that markets are expected to remain rangebound amid continued fluctuations, prompting participants to stay cautious and keep positions light ahead of the holidays and further corporate earnings reports.

“Any specific result from a largecap company or an index heavyweight could trigger a buying or selling spree in that stock and sector. So, these ups and downs will continue. We expect the market to remain within a broader range, with zigzag movements, because there is a lack of clarity on the global front. US policies keep changing, and tensions in West Asia are not de-escalating. The Russia-Ukraine conflict, which was expected to cool off, has seen renewed skirmishes,” he said.