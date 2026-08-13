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Home / Markets / News / Promoters pare stakes in UltraTech, Thyrocare through block deals

Promoters pare stakes in UltraTech, Thyrocare through block deals

Pilani Investment sold a 0.85 per cent stake in UltraTech Cement for Rs 2,896.3 crore, while Thyrocare promoter Docon Technologies sold a 9.9 per cent stake.

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Representative image | Image: Bloomberg

BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 10:08 PM IST

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Markets saw block deals in UltraTech Cement, Urban Company, and Thyrocare Technologies on Thursday. The largest transaction took place in UltraTech Cement, where Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation, a promoter group company, divested a 0.85 per cent equity stake worth Rs 2,896.3 crore. As of June 2026, the company held a 1.50 per cent stake in UltraTech.
 
Domestic institutional investors aggressively bought shares in the block deal, with HDFC Mutual Fund leading the purchases at Rs 1,500 crore, while ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund acquired shares worth Rs 400 crore.
 
Meanwhile, Thyrocare promoter Docon Technologies sold a 9.9 per cent stake worth Rs 986 crore. SBI Mutual Fund increased its stake in Urban Company by purchasing a 2.04 per cent stake for Rs 428.4 crore. Investors, including Accel India IV and Bessemer India Capital, largely offloaded shares.
 

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Topics : UltraTech Cement Thyrocare Company News

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 10:08 PM IST