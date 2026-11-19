Nifty PSU Bank index movement

Shares of public sector banks extended their up move, with the Nifty PSU Bank index surging 2.3 per cent to 9,759.15 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Thursday’s intraday deals, driven by a strong rally in the Punjab National Bank (PNB), Punjab & Sind Bank, Bank of Baroda and State Bank of India (SBI). The PSU Bank index hit a record high of 9,918.65 on February 26, 2026.

At 11:52 AM, the Nifty PSU Bank index was up 1.4 per cent at 9,674.50, as compared to a 0.40 per cent rise in the Nifty 50 at 25,341.80.

Thus far in November 2026, the Nifty PSU Bank index outperformed the market by soaring 18.5 per cent, against a 10 per cent surge in the Nifty 50 on record foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) buying. FPIs made net inflows of ₹1.06 trillion ($11.28 billion) in Indian equities till November 18, 2026, National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) data shows.

Among individual stocks, PNB’s share price hit a multi-year high of ₹156.49, rallying 5 per cent on the NSE in intraday deals. Punjab & Sind Bank and Central Bank of India also soared 5 per cent each, while Uco Bank, Bank of Baroda and Indian Overseas Bank were up 4 per cent.

Meanwhile, PNB, Bank of India , Bank of Maharashtra, Punab & Sind Bank and SBI surged between 20-27 per cent, so far in November.

Why have PSU banks outperformed the market?

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex trades at day's high, up 400 pts, Nifty tops 25,350; BL Kashyap jumps 15% Banks (including state finance banks (SFBs)) delivered a strong performance on the growth front in Q2, with growth remaining broad-based and further support from lending against FCNR (B) flows. Commentary around the October to March (H2FY27) credit growth sustaining remains constructive, with banks looking to deploy the FCNR(B) flows, demand buoyancy during the festive season, and renewed confidence towards unsecured lending amidst tighter underwriting norms, said Axis Securities in its Q2FY27 performance review.

“Credit growth for our coverage banks was slightly ahead of expectations (2 per cent beat) and accelerated to 20 per cent/6 per cent plus year-on-year (YoY)/quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), with the private banks taking the lead (22/8 per cent plus YoY/QoQ), followed by PSBs delivering a robust credit growth of 18/4 per cent YoY/QoQ,” the brokerage said.

The brokerage firm has a ‘Buy’ rating on SBI with a target price of ₹1,275 per share, as the public sector bank’s earnings trajectory is poised to remain buoyant over the medium-term, with 1-1.1 per cent return on asset (RoA) delivery emerging as an achievable metric rather than an aspirational target.

The strong corporate loan pipeline and improving retail demand should support strong credit growth over the medium-term. Focus on profitable growth over margin-dilutive growth, along with benefits of rate hikes accruing and adequate liquidity keeping the cost of deposit or CoD under control in the near-term (while it will recalibrate eventually with the pass-on of rate hikes), provides margin resilience. Asset quality remains a key strength and at a multi-decadal low, supporting benign credit costs, while the phased expected credit loss (ECL) transition could pose some interim earnings volatility, analysts at Axis Securities said.

Meanwhile, according to analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL), banking consensus earnings have started to pick up after tepid earnings growth of 6.5 per cent YoY in FY26. The brokerage firm estimates banking sector earnings to clock a 17 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over FY26-28, backed by robust loan growth, improving net interest margins (NIMs) and steady asset quality.

Over the past two years, consensus FY27-28 earnings estimates have been cut by 4 per cent, largely driven by private banks (12 per cent cut), while PSU banks’ earnings estimates remained relatively resilient, with upgrades of 9 per cent/6 per cent in FY27/FY28. In the last three months, private banks witnessed marginal earnings upgrades of 1 per cent, showcasing a shift in trends, while PSBs continued to witness minor earning upgrades, aided by stronger operating performance and contained credit costs, the brokerage firm said.

“PSU banks have witnessed consistent earnings upgrades for FY27-28E across the past 24, 9 and 3 months. The latest round of upgrades of 5 per cent/3 per cent for FY27/FY28E was driven by strong NII growth, supported by NIM expansion on the back of an improved asset mix and deployment of FCNR(B) deposits toward retiring high-cost liabilities. Credit costs also remained benign, aided by lower incremental slippages, even as some banks strengthened provisioning buffers ahead of the ECL transition,” MOFSL said in its financial sector update.

Going forward, consensus factors in a relatively modest earnings growth of 10 per cent for PSU banks, reflecting higher steady-state credit costs under ECL, a relatively lower floating-rate loan book limiting the benefits of any rate hikes, sticky cost of funds, and the impact of wage revisions in FY28, the brokerage firm said. Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.