PSU banks in focus; Bank of India, PNB, Indian Bank, IOB rally up to 4%

Public sector bank shares today

Shares of public sector undertaking (PSU) banks were in focus, with the Nifty PSU Bank index gaining 2 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Monday’s intraday deals after Indian Bank, Bank of India and Bank of Baroda reported a steady business performance for the quarter ended September 2026 (Q2FY27).

At 10:23 AM; the Nifty PSU Bank index was top gainer among sectoral indices, up 2 per cent, as compared to 0.44 per cent rise in the Nifty 50.

Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Indian Bank , Bank of Baroda, Uco Bank and Bank of Maharashtra were up in the range of 2 per cent to 4 per cent. Canara Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), Central Bank of India and Union Bank of India were up 1 per cent each.

What’s driving PSU banks?

Indian Bank reported a steady business growth in Q2FY27, with gross advances rising to ₹7.23 trillion, up 16.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) (5.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ)). Retail, Agriculture, and MSME (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises) or RAM advances stood at ₹4.43 trillion, up 17.8 per cent YoY (6.2% QoQ).

Total deposits increased to ₹8.73 trillion, up 12.4 per cent YoY (3.4 per cent QoQ), while savings and current account deposits grew 10.8 per cent YoY (1.8 per cent QoQ) and 27.5 per cent YoY (6.3 per cent QoQ), respectively. Consequently, the current account saving account (CASA) ratio stood at 39.3 per cent (vs 39.7 per cent in Q1FY27).

Credit growth remained broadly in line with system growth, with sequential momentum improving and RAMS continuing to grow faster than the overall loan book. Deposit growth, however, trailed advances both YoY and QoQ, which could lead to some increase in the credit deposit (CD) ratio. Strong current account growth provides some support to the liability mix and margins, though overall deposit mobilization will remain a key monitorable, ICICI Securities said in a note.

Meanwhile, as peran exchange filings, Bank of Baroda’s global advances increased to ₹15.12 trillion, up 18.3 per cent YoY (6.7 per cent QoQ) in Q2FY27, while domestic advances stood at ₹11.87 trillion, up 13.5 per cent YoY (3.2 per cent QoQ). Domestic retail advances grew to ₹3.24 trillion, up 18.7 per cent YoY (4.6 per cent QoQ).

Deposit mobilisation was the key highlight, with both global and domestic deposits growing faster than advances sequentially. This led to an improvement in domestic CD ratio which moderated more meaningfully to 79.8 per cent (vs 83.3 per cent), providing greater balance-sheet headroom. Domestic credit growth remained relatively moderate, with retail continuing to grow faster than the overall domestic book, ICICI Securities said.

ALSO READ: HDFC Bank reverses gains, falls 2% after Anup Bagchi's appointment as CEO Further, Bank of India reported a double-digit growth across its global and domestic business, deposits and advances in Q2FY27, as per its latest business update. The public sector lender's global business rose 21 per cent YoY to ₹ 18.9 trillion, while domestic business grew 23 per cent from a year earlier to ₹6 trillion. In terms of deposits, Bank of India's global deposits advanced 21.6 per cent YoY to ₹10.4 trillion, while domestic deposits rose 23 per cent to ₹9 trillion.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services view on PSU Banks

Motilal Oswal Financial Services in Q2FY27 results preview said it estimate PSU banks’ profit after tax (PAT) to grow 27 per cent YoY (19 per cent QoQ) in Q2FY27, supported by robust business growth, partly coupled with stake sale gains at SBI (SBI MF & NSE), BOB (NSE), and INBK (NSE), and normalization of BoB’s PAT.