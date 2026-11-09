PSU Banks in focus; SBI, BOI, PNB, Indian Bank, Canara, UBI gain up to 3%

PSU Banks price movement

Public sector banks (PSBs) were in demand with the Nifty PSU Bank index surging 2.5 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Monday’s intraday deals as State Bank of India (SBI), Bank of India (BOI), Indian Bank, Punjab National Bank (PNB), Canara Bank and Union Bank of India rallied 3 per cent each.

At 10:05 AM, the Nifty PSU Bank index was the top gainer among sectoral indices up 2.1 per cent, compared to a 0.28 per cent decline in the Nifty 50. Nifty Bank was up 0.47 per cent, while the Nifty Private Bank index down 0.1 per cent.

Why are PSU banks outperforming Nifty 50, Nifty Private Bank index?

In the past month, the Nifty PSU Bank index underperformed the market by gaining 7.4 per cent, compared to a 12.3 per cent rally in the Nifty 50 and a 9.4 per cent surge in the Nifty Private Bank index. Further, in the past three months, the PSU Bank index was down 2.3 per cent, against a 1.7 per cent gain in Nifty 50 and a 7.3 per cent rally in the private bank index.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 300 pts, Nifty below 24,900; VIX drops 9% Canara Bank revised its estimated transition requirement to ₹12,000–15,000 crore from ₹12,000–13,000 crore, including ₹2,000–3,000 crore towards HTM valuation adjustments. Central Bank of India raised its ECL estimate to ₹5,000–5,500 crore from ₹4,500–5,000 crore, with ₹1,525 crore already provided, while Indian Bank estimates ₹3,500 crore, with ₹2,500 crore already provided, excluding unquantified HTM adjustments, ICICI Securities said in a note. Meanwhile, as per media reports, rising government bond yields have increased uncertainty around banks’ transition to the Expected Credit Loss (ECL) framework from April 1, 2027, alongside the one-time fair valuation of Held-to-Maturity (HTM) portfolios.Canara Bank revised its estimated transition requirement to ₹12,000–15,000 crore from ₹12,000–13,000 crore, including ₹2,000–3,000 crore towards HTM valuation adjustments. Central Bank of India raised its ECL estimate to ₹5,000–5,500 crore from ₹4,500–5,000 crore, with ₹1,525 crore already provided, while Indian Bank estimates ₹3,500 crore, with ₹2,500 crore already provided, excluding unquantified HTM adjustments, ICICI Securities said in a note.

While ECL provision will depend on outstanding Special Mention Account (SMA) exposure and the quantum of HTM investment, the impact of the transition is expected to be limited amid available buffer, the brokerage firm said.

According to reports, agricultural loans remain the most stressed segment for Indian banks, with gross non-performing assets (GNPA) at 5.1 per cent in Q2CY26, compared to 1.5 per cent each for industry and services and 1 per cent for retail, while system-wide GNPA moderated to 1.8 per cent, as per BMI Research. Agricultural GNPA declined from over 10 per cent in FY21, though the southwest monsoon deficit of 12.6 per cent raises concerns over repayment capacity.

BMI expects limited systemic deterioration, supported by irrigation coverage, diversified rural incomes and stronger banking sector capital buffers. While weak monsoon conditions could exert pressure on agricultural loan repayments, particularly for banks with higher exposure to rain-dependent regions, potentially leading to elevated slippages and credit costs over subsequent quarters, ICICI Securities said.

Jefferies view on Banks

As of October 15, 2026, credit/deposit growth came in at 18.2 per cent/16.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY), with credit growth stable month-on-month (MoM) and deposit growth decreasing MoM. On a three-month rolling basis, the incremental credit deposit ratio (CDR) for the system was at 63 per cent and the year-to-date calendar year 2026 incremental CDR was at 80 per cent, indicating a relative increase in deposit strength thanks to FCNR (Foreign Currency Non-Resident Bank deposit).

A strong GDP/GVA release, coupled with the system-wide liquidity boost, is expected to lift banks’ risk appetite, external macro headwinds aside. The latest sectoral credit growth print for September end also shows that credit growth is broad-based across sectors, with retail growth nearing 20 per cent and industry/service growth running well ahead, analysts at Jefferies said in the banking sector report.

The brokerage firm expects large banks to have a benign margin expansion or stable margins starting H2FY27. Coupled with a benign margin tailwind, analysts expect reasonable earnings growth momentum for banks in FY27 and see it as a key re-rating catalyst. “HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank remain our top picks – in that order,” analysts said. Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.