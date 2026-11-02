PSU, CPSE stocks in demand: ITI, Engineers India zoom up to 19%; here's why

Shares of public sector undertaking (PSU) and Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) were in demand with the BSE PSU and CPSE indices rallying 2 per cent led by gains in Engineers India, ITI and railway-related stocks on Monday. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 1.25 per cent at 75,388 at 10:17 AM.

ITI share price zoomed 19 per cent to ₹257.40 on heavy volume. The average trading volume at the counter jumped multiple-fold with a combined 13.09 million shares representing 1.35 per cent of total equity of ITI changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

ITI is engaged in the design, manufacture, supply, installation, commissioning, and maintenance of telecommunications equipment and communication network infrastructure. Its portfolio includes GPON equipment, routers, switches, optical fibre products, smart energy meters, IoT solutions, secure communication systems, data centre and cloud services, cybersecurity solutions, and turnkey telecom projects.

ITI primarily serves telecom operators, government departments, defence organizations, state governments, and public sector enterprises. With a strong focus on indigenous manufacturing, digital infrastructure, and next-generation communication technologies, the company supports key national initiatives such as BharatNet, Smart Cities, Digital India, and Make in India.

Engineers India reported a positive Q2FY27 performance, driven by strong earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) growth, significant margin expansion and robust profit after tax (PAT) growth, despite a 10.5 per cent YoY decline in consolidated revenue to ₹824 crore (vs. ₹921 crore in Q2FY26). EBITDA grew 44.4 per cent YoY to ₹173 crore (vs. ₹120 crore), with EBITDA margin expanding 797 bps to 21.0 per cent (vs. 13.0 per cent), while PAT surged 135.6 per cent to ₹197 crore (vs. ₹83.5 crore).

According to ICICI Securities, the outlook remains encouraging, with Engineers India achieving its earlier fullyear FY27 order inflow guidance of ₹8,000 crore within H1FY27 itself, prompting management to raise the order inflow guidance. The total order book stood at a healthy ₹20,421 crore, providing strong revenue visibility, of which the higher-margin Consultancy business accounted for ₹15,312 crore (75 per cent of the total order book), including ₹11,418 crore of overseas consultancy orders. Further, the increasing contribution of the Consultancy & Engineering Projects business (75 per cent of Q2 revenue), coupled with a 31.6 per cent segment margin, is expected to support sustained profitability and margin expansion. Overall, a strong consultancy-led order book, robust order inflows and improving profitability make the outlook positive, the brokerage firm said in a note.

Coal India’s share price rallied 4 per cent to ₹403.30 after it reported healthy production volume at 67.2 million tons (up 19 per cent YoY) in October’26 with year to date financial year 2026-27 (YTDFY27) volume reaching 388 MT, flat YoY. Similarly, offtake volume for the month stood at a record 70.3 MT (up 19 per cent YoY), with YTDFY27 sales volume reaching 454.6 MT, growth of 9.2 per cent YoY in the same period.

Coal India witnessed a sharp surge in offtake volume due to sustained critical shortage of thermal coal at power plants. This supported growth for the company in the last month of the quarter. On the e-auction front, allocation volume edged up to 91 per cent from 72 per cent in September'26 and premiums saw robust growth from 91 per cent to 140 per cent.

Going forward, offtake volume and e-auction premiums remain key drivers for the company. Overall, ICICI Securities said they remain constructive on the company as it is also undertaking a strategic positional shift from a pure play coal miner to a diversified energy and minerals player, supported by its robust net cash balance sheet and an attractive dividend yield of 6 per cent.

Share price of NTPC soared 4 per cent to ₹328 on the BSE in intraday trade on strong Q2 earnings.

“NTPC’s Q2FY27 profit was 16 per cent above analyst estimates aided by lower disincentives, prompting us to raise FY27E EPS by 1 per cent,” said analysts at Jefferies with a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock and target price of ₹425 per share.

The management reduced FY27E renewable energy (RE) addition guidance to 5 GW from 7-8 GW due to transmission delays. NTPC added 1.3 GW RE capacities in 1HFY27 and another 3.5 GW is expected in 2H. The brokerage firm in the Q2 result update said they lower FY27E overall addition to 6.0 GW from 8.2 GW which is reflected in a 1 per cent tweak to its FY28E-29E earnings. Analysts maintain capacity ramp-up as a key re-rating driver ahead.

Meanwhile, IRCON International, Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL), RailTel Corporation of India, RITES, BEML and NBCC (India) from railway-related stocks were up in the range of 3 per cent to 6 per cent. Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.