PSUs tap GIFT City for overseas mineral hunt amid critical supply push

NMDC Global IFSC Limited is proposed as a strategic investment and financial platform for overseas mineral projects, particularly critical and strategic minerals, the company said in response to a query from Business Standard.

SAIL Global IFSC Limited is primarily set up as a group treasury centre to manage cash, intra-group lending, currency and trade finance, according to its memorandum of association accessed from the MCA website.

NMDC has been evaluating acquisition opportunities across 10 strategic mineral assets globally, its Chairman and Managing Director Amitava Mukherjee said last year. SAIL imported around 85 per cent of the coal it consumed in the June quarter.

Once fully operational, the subsidiaries could enable the companies to borrow in dollars, hedge currency risks by locking in exchange rates for future payments, and manage group cash centrally.

According to Raju Kumar, partner and energy tax leader at EY India, the subsidiaries could provide the PSUs with a common platform to hold stakes in overseas mines, fund acquisitions, raise foreign-currency loans and access trade finance from a wider pool of international lenders. They could also help manage cash, currency and counterparty risks across the groups.

Earlier, companies seeking such arrangements might have turned to international financial hubs such as Singapore or Dubai.

In a statement, NMDC said the subsidiary was envisaged as “a strategic investment and financial platform to support NMDC’s overseas expansion, particularly in critical and strategic minerals”.

It added that the subsidiary would facilitate partnerships with international mining companies, financial institutions, sovereign investment entities and other strategic partners for mineral resource development. It could support investments, acquisitions, joint ventures and equity participation in overseas projects involving lithium, cobalt, nickel, copper, gold, coking coal and iron ore. Lithium, cobalt, nickel and copper are among the minerals classified as critical by the Indian government.

Queries sent to SAIL remained unanswered until the time of going to press.

Kumar of EY India said the subsidiaries could also help PSUs that regularly import coal or iron ore manage freight costs through long-term vessel arrangements, improve cost visibility and reduce reliance on spot freight markets. They could also explore green or transition financing, subject to eligibility and commercial viability.

Suresh Swamy, partner at Price Waterhouse & Co LLP, said operating through GIFT City could make international transactions more efficient by allowing businesses to manage foreign-currency funds within the IFSC framework.

The subsidiaries could eventually expand into commodity trading, subject to regulatory approvals.

SAIL Global IFSC’s memorandum permits transactions in commodity derivatives and hedging related to metals and other commodities, but does not specifically provide for buying and selling physical commodities.

“Commodity trading regulation will come probably very soon. You will then be able to buy from somebody somewhere and sell somewhere else, taking trading positions in metals, all from GIFT City. So while today it may be a treasury centre, in future PSUs will also be able to expand into commodity trading as and when that is activated,” Swamy said.

International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) Chairperson K Rajaraman had earlier said discussions with the government were underway to allow commodity trading to be classified as a financial product at the financial hub.

Kumar said the initial entrants could set a precedent for other state-owned companies if they demonstrate measurable savings and better control over international capital.

“This could become the industry standard and model for other strategic PSUs… We expect this trend to broaden in the coming months, with more PSUs likely to set up subsidiaries in GIFT City IFSC, driven by their global expansion, acquisition, and capital financing requirements,” he said.

However, Kumar cautioned that GIFT City would not automatically lower borrowing or trade-finance costs. The benefits would depend on deal volumes, credit strength and the net cost after tax. He also called for better coordination among IFSCA, the Reserve Bank of India and other regulators.

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