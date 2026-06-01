PTC Industries zooms 20% on posting healthy Q4 results; PAT up 144% YoY

PTC Industries shares zoomed 19.5 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹19,189.95 per share, after the company released its Q4FY26 results on Saturday. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.03 per cent at 74,798.63.

In the March quarter, PTC Industries reported a consolidated net profit year-on-year (Y-o-Y) of ₹59.91 crore, as compared to ₹24.57 crore, up 143 per cent.

Its revenue from operations gained 85 per cent to ₹225.47 crore, as compared to ₹121.91 crore a year ago.

PTC Industries is a precision engineering and advanced manufacturing company specialising in complex, high-integrity castings and forgings for critical applications across aerospace, defence, energy, and industrial sectors. The company exports over 75 per cent of its products to global customers, including Rolls-Royce, Siemens, GE, Alstom, Metso, and Emerson, among others.

The company operates a manufacturing facility in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The plant houses advanced manufacturing technologies, including Replicast, RapidCast, and the company's newly developed ForgeCAST process, along with robot-assisted manufacturing, 5-axis machining capabilities, 3D printing, and simulation. Notably, the facility offers titanium casting capability — a first in India — positioning PTC at the forefront of advanced materials manufacturing in the country.

The facility is designed around a green manufacturing philosophy, housed in a certified green building with a 1 MW rooftop solar installation, rain-water harvesting, waste heat recovery, geothermal energy, and material recycling and reclamation systems — all aimed at substantially reducing its carbon footprint while improving energy efficiency.

PTC Industries has received numerous awards for export excellence and quality, both nationally and internationally. The company has been recognised by Forbes India as one of the 16 Hidden Gems of Indian industries, received the National Award for R&D Efforts in Industry by the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), Government of India, and won the CII Industrial Innovation Awards 2018 as the most innovative manufacturing company in the medium segment in India.