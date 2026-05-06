PNB gains 3% on mixed Q4; analysts flag weak margins, eye up to 25% upside

Punjab National Bank share price today

Shares of public sector lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) gained around 3.5 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹111.74 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after it reported better-than-expected earnings in the March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26) results.

Around 09:40 AM, PNB's stock was trading at ₹110, up 2 per cent from its previous session close of ₹107.89. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was quoting at 24,161.50 levels, up by 128.70 points or 0.54 per cent. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has plunged 12.6 per cent, compared to an 8 per cent decline in Nifty50.

The market capitalisation of the Punjab National Bank stood at ₹1.26 trillion. Its 52-week high was ₹135.15 and 52-week low was ₹89.45.

Punjab National Bank Q4 results highlights

In the March 2026 quarter, the state-run lender reported a net profit of ₹5,225 crore, up 14 per cent from ₹4,567 crore in the year-ago period. Net interest income (NII) slipped 3.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹10,380 crore from ₹10,756 crore in the year-ago period.

On the asset quality front, PNB's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 2.95 per cent from 3.95 per cent in the year-ago period. Net NPAs stood at 0.29 per cent as compared to 0.32 per cent.

For the full FY26, the bank's net profit grew 3.7 per cent to ₹16,904 crore.

PNB reported a domestic net interest margin (NIM) of 2.61 per cent for Q4FY26, as compared to 2.96 per cent in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The bank reported provision of ₹424 crore in the March 2026 quarter, down from ₹1,150 crore in the October-December quarter. However, it came higher than ₹360 crore in the year-ago period.

Its total term deposit grew 10.9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹11.01 trillion as of March 31, 2026. Total retail credit increased 8.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2.81 trillion.

The lender's CASA (Current Account Savings Account) ratio improved to 73.7 per cent in the Q4FY26 from 71.28 per cent in the year-ago period.

ALSO READ: Canara, PNB, BoB, Indian Bank gain up to 3%; what's driving PSU banks? Additionally, the bank has also recommended a dividend of ₹3 per share, a rate of 150 per cent to the face value of ₹2 each, for FY26.

Brokerages on Punjab National Bank

According to Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL), PNB reported a mixed quarter, with earnings beating estimates driven by lower provisions and operating expenses, while margins declined by 5 basis points on a sequential basis. Provisions were lower due to a reversal of standard provisions, and opex declined due to a reversal in AS-15-related expenses.

The brokerage noted that business growth remained modest, with management guiding for loan growth of around 12-13 per cent in FY27. Asset quality trends stayed healthy, although slippages saw a slight uptick due to seasonality.

However, Emkay Global Financial Services said PNB reported an earnings miss, with PAT at ₹5,225 crore, mainly due to continued margin contraction and lower treasury gains, partly offset by lower staff costs linked to retirement liability adjustments. The bank has guided for a return on assets (RoA) of over 1 per cent in FY27, with credit costs expected to remain below 0.4 per cent. MOFSL estimates FY27 RoA/RoE at around 1.0 per cent and 14.8 per cent, respectively. It has retained a ‘Buy’ rating with a target price of ₹135, valuing the stock at around 0.9x September 2027E adjusted book value.

ALSO READ: Bank of Baroda Q4 preview: Profit, NII seen weak despite strong loan growth Additionally, credit growth remained moderate at 13.7 per cent Y-o-Y and 2.4 per cent sequentially. PNB has created floating provisions of ₹270 crore to absorb the expected credit loss (ECL) impact from April 2027, taking the cumulative buffer to ₹2,050 crore, or around 0.2 per cent of loans.

Management expects credit growth to remain range-bound in FY27 and sees no immediate stress from the West Asia conflict, while anticipating potential government support. The bank also aims to rebalance its loan mix by reducing corporate exposure and increasing the share of retail, agriculture, and MSME segments, which could support margins.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE Updates Emkay has trimmed its earnings estimates by 5-7 per cent and reduced the target price to ₹135 from ₹150, valuing the stock at 0.9x FY28E adjusted book value. However, it has retained a ‘Buy’ rating, citing attractive valuations.

Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.)

===================