Punjab National Bank (PNB) share price movement

Share price of Punjab National Bank (PNB) extended its north-bound journey, soaring 5 per cent to ₹151.60 on the BSE in Tuesday’s intraday deals amid heavy volume. In the process, the stock also hit an over eight-year high.

The stock price of the public sector bank quoted higher for the sixth straight trading day, surging 21 per cent during the period. In the past month, it zoomed 31 per cent. PNB share price quoted at its highest level since February 2018. The stock hit a record high of ₹279 on November 9, 2010.

At 12:44 PM, PNB traded 4 per cent higher at ₹149.75, against a 0.81 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volume at the counter jumped 1.5 times with a combined 46.59 million shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

Why has PNB outperformed the market?

PNB's global net interest margin (NIM) expanded 8bp quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to 2.58 per cent in the July to September 2026 quarter (Q2FY27), while domestic NIM expanded 10bp to 2.74 per cent, reflecting benefits from balance sheet optimization and improved lending yields.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex pares gains but up 500 pts, Nifty around 25,400; IT, FMCG shares weigh The management expects a further 7–8bp/9–10bp improvement in global/domestic NIM, respectively, supported by ongoing rate hikes, corporate portfolio repricing, a higher proportion of relatively high-yielding retail, agriculture, and MSME (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (RAM) advances, and optimization of funding costs. The bank aims to improve blended corporate yields by 40–45bp from the earlier level of 7.28 per cent, targeting yields above 7.5 per cent, with 20–25bp improvement anticipated in Q3FY27.

The entire FCNR (B) mobilization has already been utilized, with limited incremental benefit expected from these flows. However, deposit pricing pressures are likely to result in a ~7–8bp increase in cost of deposit (CoD) during Q3FY27, partially offsetting the anticipated improvement in asset yields. Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) expects NIM to expand 21bp over FY26-FY28.

PNB's asset quality continues to strengthen, with GNPA/NNPA improving to 2.55 per cent/0.25 per cent in Q2FY27 and provision coverage ratio (PCR) remaining healthy at 97.3 per cent. The management aims to reduce the overall SMA portfolio to 2 per cent from 2.5 per cent currently, supported by tighter underwriting and recoveries.

PNB's profitability outlook remains constructive, supported by improving portfolio yields, increasing recurring fee income, and operating efficiency. Core operating profit, excluding recoveries from written-off accounts and treasury gains, grew 29 per cent YoY in Q2FY27, reflecting improving underlying earnings quality. The management expects core Pre-Provision Operating Profit (PPoP) growth of 25 per cent in FY27 and profit after tax to exceed ₹ 21,000 crore, with the medium-term objective of achieving return on asset (RoA) of 1.1 per cent by FY28.

According to Motilal Oswal Financial Services, PNB's earnings profile continues to strengthen, supported by its comfortable balance sheet, improving asset quality, and a strategic shift toward higher-yielding, granular advances. The ongoing corporate loan book rebalancing and accelerated RAM growth should support portfolio yields, while increasing fee income contribution and improving cost efficiency provide additional levers for sustainable core operating profit growth.

PNB is set to achieve its loan growth guidance of 12-13 per cent and improving its RoA trajectory to 1 per cent plus while also carrying sufficient provisioning buffer to absorb Expected Credit Loss (ECL) transition in FY28, the brokerage firm said.

Further re-rating catalysts include a pick-up in loan growth momentum, progress on reducing cost ratios, and sustained asset-quality leadership. Analysts retain its constructive stance and estimate PNB to deliver an RoA of 1.1 per cent in FY28. It reiterated a 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of ₹160 (premised on 1.1x FY28E BV). Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.