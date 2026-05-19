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Home / Markets / News / Puravankara zooms 17% on Q4 profit turnaround; revenue up 177% YoY

Puravankara zooms 17% on Q4 profit turnaround; revenue up 177% YoY

In the March quarter (Q4FY26), Purvankara reported a net profit of ₹110 crore, as compared to a net loss of ₹88 crore a year ago

Puravankara share price

Image: website/www.puravankara.com

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 9:46 AM IST

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Puravankara shares zoomed 16.8 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹249.4 per share. However, at 9:19 AM, Puravankara’s share price pared some gains and was up 15.22 per cent at ₹246 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.47 per cent at 75,668.71.
 
The buying on the counter came after the company released its Q4FY26 results on Monday, after market hours. In the March quarter (Q4FY26), Purvankara reported a net profit of ₹110 crore, as compared to a net loss of ₹88 crore a year ago.
 
Its revenue from operations stood at ₹1,502 crore, as compared to ₹542 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y), up 177 per cent. 
 
 
The company’s total income stood at ₹1,541 crore, as against ₹564 crore Y-o-Y, and total expenses stood at ₹1,396 crore, as compared to ₹674 crore a year ago.
 
According to the filing, Q4FY25 sales stood at ₹1,225 crore, up 190 per cent increase Y-o-Y. Q4FY25 collection stood at ₹892 crore, a 36 per cent increase Y-o-Y. 

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Puravankara is a real estate developer, founded in 1975 and headquartered in Bengaluru. The company operates through three distinct brands catering to different market segments. The flagship Puravankara brand focuses on luxury and premium residential projects, incorporating innovative technology and design to deliver high-end homes.  Provident Housing Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary launched in 2008, addresses the mid-income housing segment — broadening the group's addressable market across price points. Starworth Infrastructure and Construction Limited (SICL), the group's third vertical, provides technology-enabled construction solutions.
 
Beyond residential real estate, Puravankara has a growing presence in commercial office spaces, positioning the group as a diversified real estate player across asset classes. Puravankara has delivered projects across major Indian cities, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, and Kochi, among others. The group's long operating history, multi-brand strategy, and focus on execution have established it as a trusted name among homebuyers across income segments.
 
The company's stated philosophy of placing customers at the centre of every decision underpins its approach to product design, delivery timelines, and after-sales service — attributes that have driven brand loyalty across its five-decade history.

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Topics : Puravankara Q4 Results Buzzing stocks BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

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First Published: May 19 2026 | 9:46 AM IST

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