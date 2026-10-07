PVR Inox rallies 10%; stock hits 22-month high in weak market

PVR Inox share price movement

PVR Inox hit a 22-month high at ₹1,373.30, surging 10 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volume on expectations of strong earnings for the September 2026 quarter (Q2FY27).

The stock price of the multiplex operator quoted at its highest level since December 2024. It recovered 53 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹900.05 touched on March 2, 2026.

PVR Inox's share price quoted higher for the third straight trading day, soaring 13 per cent on closure of the share buyback.

At 02:23 PM, PVR Inox traded 7 per cent higher at ₹1,344.50, as compared to a 0.67 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volume at the counter jumped over five-fold with a combined 4.12 million shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

ICICI Securities view on PVR Inox

Analysts estimate the adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margin to expand to 18.5 per cent (up 163 bps YoY). Also, given the debt reduction, the profit after tax to EBITDA ratio is likely to improve, the brokerage firm said in its media sector update.

PVR – Outlook

PVR Inox in its financial year 2025-26 (FY26) annual report said that the company expects productivity and profitability to improve through higher admissions, better occupancy, improved average ticket price (ATP) and spent per head (SPH), premiumisation, food & beverages (F&B) monetisation, cost optimization and capital-light expansion.

The outlook for FY27 is supported by a strong upcoming content slate across Hindi, Hollywood and regional cinema. The pipeline includes large-scale Hindi films such as KING, TOXIC and Ramayana: Part 1, along with major Hollywood titles such as Avengers: Doomsday and Dune Part III, which are expected to support footfalls, premium-format utilisation and overall theatrical demand.

Going forward, the company will continue to focus on active demand creation through weekday footfall programmes, alternate programming, premium formats, owned F&B brands, F&B bundles and digital-led offers. These initiatives are expected to support higher occupancy, improved revenue per patron and better profitability.

The company will also continue to benefit from cost optimisation and capital-efficient growth. The company plans to add 100–110 screens in FY27, with continued emphasis on capital-light models such as Franchise-Owned, Company-Operated (FOCO) and Asset Light formats, PVR Inox said.

Meanwhile, PVR Inox said India’s demand story is gaining momentum, powered by a young, aspirational population, rising incomes, and expanding discretionary spending across Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. A broader, more diverse, and increasingly commercial content pipeline is creating a strong foundation for the next phase of growth.

“We enter FY’27 with a content slate of real depth across Hindi, Hollywood, and regional titles. The pipeline is not merely full; it is diverse, evenly distributed, and commercially compelling,” the company said. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.