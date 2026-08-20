Q1 earnings deliver positive surprise; has market priced in this optimism?

Q1FY27 delivered a strong earnings surprise, supported by broad-based improvement across consumption, exporters, BFSI and commodities.

According to Nuvama estimates, aggregate PAT growth of BSE500 (ex-OMCs) for Q1 was very strong at 22 per cent Y-o-Y, hitting a three-year high. SMID profits accelerated to 28 per cent Y-o-Y, outpacing large-cap profit growth of 21 per cent. This was also the fourth quarter of PAT outperformance for SMIDs.

Smallcaps lead Q1 earnings growth The topline growth of SMIDs and large-caps remained similar at 18-19 per cent, Nuvama said. The outperformance was on the margins front - SMIDs’ PAT margin accelerated while that of largecaps was stable.

MOFSL PAT growth in Q1

Is the worst behind? Analysts believe that such high topline growth may be sustainable in the forthcoming quarter as demand continues to be strong. However, it is too early to say that the worst of the corporate earnings slowdown may be behind. If companies deliver another quarter of similar performance, the Street may see a significant re-rating.

Rajesh Aggarwal, head of research at AUM Capital, believes that this kind of performance was not expected, especially considering the geopolitical tensions, elevated crude prices, fears of El Niño and several other headwinds. Despite all that, if corporates have delivered such a strong performance, it is very encouraging.

Oil prices may keep markets range-bound Analysts said that markets now appear to be pricing in much of this optimism. The only problem the market is unable to digest at this point is high crude prices. Until there is clarity on that front, the market is likely to remain range-bound. "Although it may not be right to say that the worst is over, the fact is that the Q1 numbers were above expectations. In my opinion, a sustained performance for another quarter could drive a strong re-rating. Already, several brokerage houses and foreign institutional investor desks have raised their Nifty EPS estimates," Rajesh said.Analysts said that markets now appear to be pricing in much of this optimism. The only problem the market is unable to digest at this point is high crude prices. Until there is clarity on that front, the market is likely to remain range-bound.

Antu Eapen Thomas, Senior Research Analyst, Geojit Investments, said that the next leg of earnings momentum will depend on stability in margins and whether the current revenue momentum can be sustained after the fading of favourable base effects and commodity tailwinds in H2FY27. "We expect demand could be supported by the festive season, improved supply-chain stability, accommodative monetary conditions, liquidity and a gradual recovery in exports. While the outlook has turned more constructive, the risk-reward remains selective rather than broadly compelling," he said.

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