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Home / Markets / News / Q1 earnings, West Asia tensions, oil likely to drive markets this week

Q1 earnings, West Asia tensions, oil likely to drive markets this week

Quarterly results, geopolitical developments in West Asia, crude oil prices, monsoon progress and foreign investor activity are expected to drive market sentiment this week

stock market

On Monday, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank are expected to be in focus after reporting their quarterly numbers over the weekend | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2026 | 11:58 AM IST

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Trading in the stock market this week would be influenced by a host of quarterly earnings from corporates such as IT major Infosys, geopolitical situation in West Asia and crude oil prices, analysts said.
 
Besides, progress of southwest monsoon and trading activity of foreign investors would be key drivers for market movement, they added.
 
"This week is expected to be driven by a combination of corporate earnings, domestic macroeconomic releases, and global developments. Progress of the southwest monsoon and kharif sowing activity will also remain important monitorables, given their implications for rural demand, food inflation, and the Reserve Bank of India's future policy stance.
 
 
"Globally, investors will continue to track developments surrounding geopolitical tensions in West Asia and their impact on crude oil prices and global risk sentiment," Ajit Mishra - SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.
 
Among major quarterly earnings to be announced this week are from One97 Communications, UltraTech Cement, Adani Energy Solutions, Bajaj Auto, Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, BPCL, Dr Reddys, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd, IndusInd Bank, JSW Energy, Nestle India, Infosys, Bank of Baroda and SBI Life Insurance Company.

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"Investor focus this week will remain firmly on the evolving geopolitical situation in the Middle East as tensions between the United States and Iran continue to dominate global market sentiment.
 
"Any signs of de-escalation could improve risk appetite and support financial markets, while further military escalation or disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz could trigger renewed volatility across global asset classes," Ponmudi R, CEO - Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.
 
Domestically, investor focus is expected to shift increasingly towards stock-specific opportunities as the first-quarter earnings season gathers pace, he added.
 
On Monday, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank are expected to be in focus after reporting their quarterly numbers over the weekend.
 
Reliance Industries Ltd, India's most valuable company, reported record quarterly core profit and EBITDA for the June quarter, powered by strong performances across its oil-to-chemicals and telecom businesses.
 
HDFC Bank on Saturday reported a 5 per cent increase in standalone profit to ₹19,060 crore for the June quarter.
 
ICICI Bank reported a 13.88 per cent jump in June quarter consolidated profit at ₹15,440 crore on the back of faster credit growth.
 
Private lender Kotak Mahindra Bank logged a 22.55 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹5,480.46 crore for the first quarter.
 
Axis Bank recorded a 22.23 per cent jump in consolidated net profit for the June quarter at ₹7,632.31 crore.  

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Topics : Stock Market Indian stock markets Indian stock market Q1 results

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First Published: Jul 19 2026 | 11:58 AM IST

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