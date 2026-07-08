Q1 preview: Here's what to expect from Auto, FMCG in first quarter of FY27

Automobile and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies are expected to report a mixed performance in the first quarter of financial year 2026-27 (Q1FY27), with demand remaining healthy but margins likely to face pressure from higher input costs, according to brokerages.

For the automobile sector, Kotak Institutional Equities expects revenues of companies under its coverage to rise 17 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in Q1FY27, or 21 per cent excluding Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV), led by mid-to-high teens volume growth across two-wheelers, passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and tractors.

The brokerage said higher average selling prices (ASPs) due to price hikes by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), along with favourable foreign exchange (FX) movement, are likely to support revenue growth.

However, margins are expected to remain under pressure. Kotak expects Ebitda margins, excluding Tata Motors, to decline 160 basis points Y-o-Y due to commodity cost pressures and energy cost inflation. This could be partly offset by operating leverage benefits, richer product mix, favourable FX movement, and lower discounts.

Kotak expects a mixed quarter for auto companies. “Overall, it will be a mixed quarter with weak prints from Hyundai Motors (multiple headwinds), TMPV (challenges in JLR business), and tyre companies (RM pressures). 2W OEMs and diversified auto ancillaries will have a strong quarter,” said the brokerage in its report.

Choice Institutional Equities also expects healthy demand momentum in the automobile sector during Q1FY27, supported by GST rationalisation, improving affordability, lower borrowing costs, and strong urban sentiment.

According to Choice, Vahan retail data indicates broad-based double-digit retail growth across passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, commercial vehicles, and tractors. However, the brokerage said volume growth could be partly offset by rising commodity costs, elevated freight rates, and geopolitical uncertainty, making margins a key monitorable during the earnings season.

Choice remains cautiously optimistic on the sector, supported by premiumisation, electrification, replacement demand, and continued infrastructure spending. It said moderation in crude oil prices and easing geopolitical tensions in West Asia could provide relief on input costs and freight pressures.

ALSO READ: Q1FY27 earnings preview: Oil & gas, aviation brace for crude impact “We continue to monitor commodity prices, global macro developments, and the potential impact of El Niño, which could affect monsoon performance, rural income, and tractor demand in H2FY27E. We will revisit our estimates following Q1FY27 results and management commentary,” said Choice in its report.

FMCG: Stable demand, margin pressure in focus

In the FMCG sector, brokerages expect demand conditions to remain stable in Q1FY27, with volume growth improving sequentially.

Elara Capital expects volume growth for the FMCG universe, excluding ITC, to improve to 10 per cent in Q1FY27 from 9.5 per cent in Q4FY26. The brokerage said a favourable summer season, market share gains by organised players, and the delayed impact of price hikes are likely to support volume growth.

FMCG companies have taken price hikes of 4-5 per cent in Q1 to pass on higher input costs, Elara said. However, with geopolitical tensions easing and raw material prices moderating, unorganised players could become more aggressive from Q2FY27.

The brokerage expects companies to focus on improving volumes and sees potential for price cuts. Investors, it said, “should focus on the durability of stable demand in H2FY27, as the risk of an El Niño event affecting agricultural output persists, even as margin-related concerns begin to ease”.

Elara continues to prefer Marico among consumer staples while adding Godrej Consumer Products and Britannia on improving outlook and reasonable valuations.

Emkay Research expects its FMCG universe to report healthy revenue growth in Q1FY27, supported by stable demand and low-to-mid single-digit price hikes. However, volume growth could be impacted sequentially due to price increases.

“Margins are likely to be under pressure due to higher input costs (mainly of crude-linked derivatives and palm oil) and elevated A&P spends. GCPL, Marico, and Dabur have reported strong revenue growth in their quarterly business preview but also highlighted margin pressure,” said Emkay in its report.

Among individual companies, Emkay expects Britannia to report around 8 per cent Y-o-Y revenue growth, supported equally by pricing and volume growth, while margin pressure is expected to remain limited due to palm oil cover.

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) is expected to report around 10 per cent Y-o-Y revenue growth, aided by price increases and led by the home care segment, though margins may remain under pressure due to input cost inflation.

Emkay expects ITC's net sales to decline 1 per cent Y-o-Y, with Ebitda likely to fall over 10 per cent due to weakness in the cigarettes segment.