Q1 results impact: Rentomojo shares jump 6% on first earnings post-listing

Rentomojo share price: Shares of online furniture and appliance rental platform Shares of online furniture and appliance rental platform Rentomojo Ltd surged over 6 per cent in early trade on Tuesday after the company announced its first quarter results for the current financial year 2026-27 (Q1FY27).

This was the company’s first quarterly earnings announcement since its listing on the Dalal Street on September 17, 2026.

The stock opened 2 per cent higher at ₹521.40 and extended its gains to hit a high of ₹543.20, up 6.3 per cent from its previous close.

As of 9:45 AM, the stock had pared some gains but remained firmly in the green, trading 3.08 per cent higher at ₹526.70 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). More than 2 million shares of the company changed hands in the first 30 minutes of trade.

In comparison, the benchmark Nifty 50 index was up 0.30 per cent, trading above the 22,600 level.

According to an exchange filing, Rentomojo's PAT in Q1FY27 declined by 38.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹78 million, compared with a net profit of ₹128 crore posted in the same quarter a year ago.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE However, excluding the one time impacts of fire loss, other income, and the impact of DTA which was not in Q1FY26, normalised PAT grew at 71.8 per cent on a Y-o-Y basis, the company said.

Its revenue from operations in the June quarter of FY27 increased by 51.1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,263 million, as against ₹836 crore posted in the June quarter of FY26.

Ebitda grew at 17.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹409 million in the quarter under review. Excluding the one time impacts of fire and other income, normalised Ebitda increased by 50.2 per cent Y-o-Y. The normalised Ebitda margin stood at approximately 41 per cent.

The company said that items ordered by subscribers grew by 45.8 per cent Y-o-Y to 3,29,159 in the quarter

Ravi Singh, chief research officer from Master Capital Services, said that the earnings trajectory looks sustainable. With 41 per cent normalised Ebitda margin, the outlook remains positive. "What gives us particular confidence is the quality of this growth - strong repeat behaviour, high organic demand and healthy internal cash generation," Geetansh Bamania, chairperson, MD and CEO, said.

Earlier on September 17, Rentomojo shares made a strong debut on the bourses. Its shares were listed at ₹482 on the NSE, up 19.42 per cent from the issue price of ₹404.

Founded by Geetansh Bamania, Rentomojo operates a technology-driven, full-stack direct-to-consumer (D2C) platform offering rental and subscription services for furniture and home appliances across India. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised. Founded by Geetansh Bamania, Rentomojo operates a technology-driven, full-stack direct-to-consumer (D2C) platform offering rental and subscription services for furniture and home appliances across India.

"At around ₹500, the stock looks relatively attractive for investors, though execution and valuation risks remain," he said."The key positive is that Rentomojo is demonstrating strong customer adoption, improving asset utilisation/occupancy and operating leverage while maintaining high margins. The rental model also benefits from reuse of assets across multiple customers, which can improve economics as scale rises. The key monitorable are sustainability of 30-40+ per cent customer growth, asset utilisation, capex requirements and cash generation. Overall, QI strengthens the growth thesis, valuation remains the main consideration after the strong listing," Abhinav Tiwari, senior research analyst at Bonanza, said."The key positive is that Rentomojo is demonstrating strong customer adoption, improving asset utilisation/occupancy and operating leverage while maintaining high margins. The rental model also benefits from reuse of assets across multiple customers, which can improve economics as scale rises. The key monitorable are sustainability of 30-40%+ customer growth, asset utilisation, capex requirements and cash generation. Overall, QI strengthens the growth thesis, valuation remains the main consideration after the strong listing," Abhinav Tiwari, senior research analyst at Bonanza, said.