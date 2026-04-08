Q4 metal preview: Steel rebound to drive growth; non-ferrous mixed bag

A sharp recovery in steel prices and seasonal demand is expected to lift revenues and profitability for metal companies in Q4FY26 , even as non-ferrous players face company-specific headwinds despite higher aluminium prices.

Most brokerages expect a healthy improvement in earnings for the ferrous sector, with Ebitda growth likely on both a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis. Aluminium companies, however, are likely to report a mixed performance, with sequential improvement but pressure on a Y-o-Y basis.

Steel prices rebound, demand remains firm

Seasonal tailwinds, with Q4 typically a strong quarter, alongside post-monsoon construction demand and safeguard duties, have supported a rebound in steel prices during the quarter.

Analysts at Axis Direct expect Ebitda growth for steel companies on both a Y-o-Y and Q-o-Q basis, driven by higher steel sales realisations and volumes, partly offset by higher coking coal costs.

Average domestic hot rolled coil (HRC) prices rose 11–12 per cent Y-o-Y and Q-o-Q in Q4FY26, while prices have rebounded sharply from a multi-year low of ₹46,500 per tonne in December 2025 to about ₹57,500 per tonne, supported by safeguard duties and post-monsoon demand.

India’s apparent steel consumption grew 7 per cent Y-o-Y to 148 million tonnes in 11MFY26, aided by a 37 per cent rise in exports, while production increased 10 per cent Y-o-Y to 147 million tonnes. India also turned into a net exporter of steel during the period.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates According to the World Steel Association, China’s steel production declined 3.6 per cent Y-o-Y in February 2026, while India’s output grew 9.7 per cent.

Ferrous players set for earnings growth

For structural steel tube makers, a strong quarter is expected. APL Apollo Tubes is likely to report record volumes of 925 kilo tonnes, up 9 per cent year-on-year, while JTL Industries may post a 51 per cent rise in volumes to 123 kilo tonnes.

Analysts at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers said the recovery in steel prices is likely to support improved performance across the ferrous sector in Q4FY26. Domestic HRC prices have increased around 30 per cent since December 2025 to about ₹59,500 per tonne, while rebar prices have risen nearly 29.5 per cent to around ₹60,000 per tonne over the same period.

“Despite higher raw material costs, including coking coal at around $251 per tonne and an increase in iron ore prices, improved realisations are expected to more than offset cost pressures,” said the brokerage.

It added that domestic steel volumes of large mills are expected to grow around 6 per cent Y-o-Y to about 22 million tonnes, while sectoral Ebitda is projected to rise about 26.5 per cent Y-o-Y, led by improvement in realisations.

Among companies, Jindal Steel and Power is expected to report the strongest volume growth of 17–18 per cent Y-o-Y to around 2.5 million tonnes, while SAIL could see volumes surpass an annualised run-rate of 20.1 million tonnes.

Cost pressures persist despite realisation gains

On the cost side, elevated coking coal prices and higher freight rates are likely to exert some pressure on margins, and Ebitda per tonne may moderate for select players on a Y-o-Y basis. “On the cost front, elevated coking coal prices are likely to exert some pressure on margins,” said Anand Rathi.

Axis Direct, meanwhile, said, “For the steel companies under our coverage (Tata Steel and SAIL), we expect Ebitda to increase Y-o-Y and Q-o-Q, mainly driven by higher steel sales price realisations (NSRs) and increased volumes, partly offset by higher coking coal consumption costs.”

Non-ferrous: price strength, earnings divergence

On the non-ferrous side, aluminium prices have risen 22 per cent Y-o-Y and increased by about $430 per tonne since end-February 2026, supported by supply disruptions in the Middle East impacting nearly 9 per cent of global supply.

Analysts at Axis Direct expect aluminium companies to report sequential improvement in Ebitda, though performance may remain lower on a Y-o-Y basis.

Hindalco Industries is expected to see pressure due to the impact of the Novelis facility fire, although volumes are likely to recover to around 0.84 million tonnes, with Ebitda per tonne estimated at about $449.

Upstream Ebitda per tonne is expected to improve modestly to around $1,700, even as hedging at about $2,807 per tonne limits the benefit of higher spot prices.

National Aluminium Company is likely to be impacted by a 41 per cent Y-o-Y decline in alumina prices, though prices have stabilised sequentially with only a marginal decline.

Company-specific factors to watch

Among other players, Jindal Stainless is expected to report a 3 per cent decline in volumes due to gas shortages, which impacted production during March 2026, although Ebitda per tonne is likely to remain healthy at around ₹21,500.

Meanwhile, Lloyds Metals and Energy has reported record volumes, which are expected to drive a sharp increase in Ebitda, estimated to rise nearly seven-fold year-on-year to over ₹20,000 crore.