Q4 results, dividend announcement lift IRB Infrastructure shares by 13%

Shares of IRB Infrastructure Developers traded higher on Thursday, May 21, after the toll road concessionaire reported its results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026 (Q4FY26 and FY26). Sentiment was also supported by the company’s announcement of a dividend for shareholders. Following the update, the stock rose as much as 13.44 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹23.95 on the NSE.

The stock has recovered 25 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹19.15 per share touched earlier this year on March 2, 2026.

The counter, however, gave up part of its gains but continued to see buying interest. At 02:31 PM, IRB Infrastructure shares were at ₹22.95, up 8.61 per cent from the previous close of ₹21.13 on the NSE. The benchmark NSE Nifty50 was largely flat at 23,662, up just 4 points or 0.02 per cent. The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹27,537.84 crore on the NSE as of May 21, 2026.

IRB Infra Q4FY26 results

As per the exchange filing, the company reported a net profit of ₹296 crore in Q4FY26 as against ₹215 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY25. Total income stood at ₹1,977 crore versus ₹2,218 crore in Q4FY25, reflecting an 11 per cent decline.

For FY26, net profit before exceptional item stood at ₹893 crore as against ₹677 crore in FY25, marking a 32 per cent rise year-on-year. Total income for FY26 stood at ₹7,854 crore compared with ₹8,032 crore in FY25, a decline of 2 per cent.

READ | Triveni Turbine zooms 65% since April, hits 52-week high; brokerages upbeat The board declared a fourth interim dividend of 5 per cent (Re 0.05 per equity share of face value Re 1 each) for FY2025–26. The record date for payment is May 26, 2026, and the dividend will be paid on or before June 18, 2026.

Business commentary and outlook

While commenting on the occasion, Virendra D. Mhaiskar, chairman & managing director of the company said, “With the operationalisation of the Ganga Expressway, all major IRB projects are now revenue generating, marking the successful completion of one of the largest capex and development cycles in the Company’s history. As we enter the next phase of growth, IRB is strategically positioned for a multi-year operating leverage expansion cycle, with strong profit growth expected to be driven by rising toll revenues, increasing InvIT distributions, and stable recurring cash flows from our O&M platform."

He added that the company’s transition from a hybrid developer model to an integrated sponsor, asset manager and operator platform is now beginning to deliver tangible results.

Business highlights

The company retained its position as India’s largest toll road concessionaire with a portfolio of 28 highway projects spanning 17,500 lane km, comprising 18 BOT projects, 6 TOT projects and 4 HAM projects, with an asset base of ₹94,000 crore.

During the year, the company commissioned tolling and O&M activities for the TOT-17 bundle comprising two highway assets of 1,464 lane km with a cost outlay of around ₹10,500 crore.

It also won the TOT-18 project in Odisha comprising 447 lane km with a cost outlay of ₹3,456 crore, taking its share in the TOT space to 44 per cent and 16 per cent in India’s Golden Quadrilateral network.

Group toll revenue stood at ₹8,323 crore in FY26 versus ₹7,400 crore in FY25, marking a 12 per cent growth and a 10 per cent share of India’s total toll revenue of ₹82,900 crore.