Q4 sectoral scorecard: NBFCs top showing as cyclicals lead earnings growth

The non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) led by retail lenders and brokerages were the top performers with 35.9 per cent Y-o-Y growth in their combined adjusted net profit in Q4FY26. They were followed by cement makers and companies in power sector with 31.1 per cent Y-o-Y and 26.1 per cent Y-o-Y growth in combined net profit in the quarter respectively.

At the other end of the spectrum companies in the construction & Infrastructure sector were the biggest laggards with 23.7 per cent Y-o-Y decline in adjusted net profit in Q4FY26 followed by banks (12.5 per cent Y-o-Y) and IT Services companies (13.4 per cent Y-o-Y).

Banks

* Banks were relative underperformers in Q4FY26. Their combined net profit and gross interest income grew slower than rest of India Inc

* Their combined net profit was up 12.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) while gross interest income rose 3.5 per cent Y-o-Y

* Banks’ net interest income grew much faster at 7.1 per cent Y-o-Y in Q4FY26 as their interest income was up just 1.1 per cent Y-o-Y in the quarter

* Earnings took a hit from a decline in treasury income due to a rise in bond yields in Q4FY26

* Other income, which includes treasury and fee income, was down 11.6 per cent Y-o-Y in Q4FY26, the biggest decline in last 15-quarters

* Bank of Baroda and HDFC Bank were top performers with 11.3 per cent and 9.1 per cent Y-o-Y growth in adjusted net profit in Q4FY26

* Axis Bank and State Bank of India underperformed with low single-digit growth in earnings

Finance & Insurance

* Non-bank lenders were among top performers in Q4, driven by benign credit cost and a continued traction in retail loans

* It was also a good quarter for brokerages and asset management firms, driven by higher trading volume and strong inflows by domestic investors in equity markets

* Both life and general insurers, however, struggled with a slowdown in premium income and poor profit growth

* Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) was an outlier with strong double-digit growth in revenues and profits in Q4FY26

* The combined net profit of finance companies was up 35.9 per cent Y-o-Y in Q4FY26, best in the last 10 quarters

* Their gross interest income was up 13.5 per cent Y-o-Y, while net interest income grew 15.3 per cent Y-o-Y in Q4

* Shriram Finance, Muthoot Finance and Bajaj Finance led the earnings growth, driven by faster loan growth and improvement in yields

Mining, Metals & Cement

* Mining & metal companies reported high double-digit growth in net sales and net profit in Q4FY26, driven by a global rally in metal prices and margin improvement

* Combined net sales of mining & metal companies were up 19.9 per cent Y-o-Y in Q4FY26, fastest in the last 15 quarters. Their adjusted net profit was up 22.8 per cent Y-o-Y, best in last nine quarters, driven by nearly 500 bps Y-o-Y jump in Ebitda margins

* Revenue growth was led by non-ferrous metal producers such as Hindalco and Vedanta, while iron & steel producers such as Tata Steel and Steel Authority of India (SAIL) reported strong double-digit growth in net profit

* Cement makers also outperformed in the quarter with high double-digit growth in net profit, but their net sales growth slowed in the fourth quarter. Sequentially, Ebitda margins improved

* Cement companies’ combined net sales were up 9.1 per cent Y-o-Y, slowing down from 9.8 per cent growth in Q3FY26. Their combined adjusted net profit rose 31 per cent Y-o-Y against 24.5 per cent decline in Q3FY26

* UltraTech Cement and Ambuja Cements were top performers in terms of revenue and earnings growth in Q4

Oil & Gas

* Public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum were the biggest contributors to overall earnings in Q4FY26, despite muted revenue growth

* OMCs gained from Y-o-Y decline in crude oil prices, even as oil prices rose in the month of March due to the West Asia conflict

* Reliance Industries underperformed, with Y-o-Y decline in net profit in Q4FY26 as higher feedstock prices led to margin compression in its oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business

* The combined net sales of oil & gas companies rose 7.1 per cent Y-o-Y in Q4FY26, the highest growth in the last 12-quarters. Their combined adjusted net profit was up 19.2 per cent Y-o-Y in the quarter, a sharp improvement from 2.6 per cent Y-o-Y decline in Q4FY25

* Upstream oil & gas producers ONGC and Oil India reported improved revenue and earnings growth in Q4FY26 thanks to gains from higher oil prices but they underperformed OMCs

* Going forward, OMCs are likely to struggle from higher oil prices while ONGC and Oil India are likely to see a jump in revenues and earnings

Power, Infra & Cap Goods

* Power utilities such as NTPC, Adani Power and Power Grid Corporation reported strong double-digit growth in earnings in Q4FY26, thanks to gains from non-core income and tax refunds

* The industry’s revenue growth was, however, muted indicating the demand challenges

* Combined net sales of power companies rose just 3.4 per cent Y-o-Y in Q4FY26, half as compared to 6.8 per cent Y-o-Y growth in Q4FY25. Combined adjusted net profit was up 26.1 per cent Y-o-Y in Q4FY26, the best in the last nine-quarters

* Capital goods makers and construction firms reported an uptick in revenue growth in Q4FY26 but the latter reported earnings contraction due to lower Ebitda margins

* Combined net sales of capital goods makers, including defence companies, grew 14.7 per cent Y-o-Y in Q4FY26, the best in last five quarters. Their adjusted net profit was up 13.6 per cent, down from 16.1 per cent Y-o-Y growth in Q3FY26

* Construction & infrastructure developers saw their combined net sales rise by 8.5 per cent Y-o-Y, the highest growth in the last six-quarters, but their combined adjusted net profit was down 23.7 per cent Y-o-Y as higher raw material prices ate into margins

Auto

* Passenger vehicle majors reported a better than expected sales performance in the quarter, aided by higher realisation and volumes. The margin performances were, however, a mixed bag

* For the market leader Maruti Suzuki, steep raw material inflation hit gross margins, while operating profit margins were dented by new model launches and seasonal spends

* Record volumes and better mix, coupled with PLI gains, helped Tata Motors expand its India margins. M&M’s margins were impacted by raw material inflation, supply chain disruption, and manpower issues

* Revenue growth for Samvardhana Motherson was broad-based across segments and geographies while margins were supported by aerospace and lighting segments

* Higher volumes and realisations boosted the top line of Bajaj Auto, while margin gains were on account of operating leverage and currency tailwinds, though this was partly offset by higher raw material costs

IT Services

* While Q4 results on the revenue front was a mixed bag, over two-thirds of the top IT services majors delivered on the margin front

* The profitability expansion was aided by favourable currency movement, pyramid rationalisation, selling, general & administration efficiencies, and improving productivity

* The depreciation of the rupee against the US dollar also provided a sharp translation benefit

* Going ahead, pricing pressures in a muted demand environment and ongoing deflationary trends could further weigh on profitability in FY27. FY27 growth expectations have been tempered down by over 200 bp to 1-3 per cent for large cap IT majors

* Until deflationary pressures ease and new AI-led implementation use cases emerge, returns are likely to remain capped, pointed out Motilal Oswal Research

FMCG

* Consumer staple majors delivered 11 per cent growth Y-o-Y, riding on volume growth of over 8.5 per cent

* While this indicates meaningful acceleration on a Q-o-Q and Y-o-Y (vs revenue growth of 9 per cent in Q3FY26 and over 6 per cent Q4FY25), part of the gains were likely driven by increase in volume grammages/sales realisations post-GST cuts in certain categories

* Operating profit growth of 12 per cent Y-o-Y was 2-3 per cent, better than estimates and in line with sales growth as gross margin compression was offset by lower spends on advertising and promotions, resulting in stable margins Y-o-Y

* Systematix Research expects downward pressure on profitability over H1FY27, on account of near-term pressure on gross profit margins only partly offset by cost savings and operating leverage. Elevated cost-inflation in freight and logistics is also manifesting fully in Q1/H127

Pharma

* Revenue performance was sub-par weighed down by lower sales in the US market, given price erosion in key products and increased competitive intensity

* However, the pressure in North America was slightly offset by strong sales in India and rest of the world markets

* Dr Reddy’s India revenue grew 20 per cent led by innovation portfolio, new brand launches, price increases and contributions from the recently acquired Stugeron portfolio

* Cipla’s India growth of 15 per cent was on account of acquisitions and in-licensing deals

* Sun Pharma continued to outperform the domestic market, with revenues rising 15 per cent, aided by strong volumes and new launches

* While Apollo Hospitals reported robust growth in the hospital segment on strong volume growth with Tamil Nadu cluster outperforming, Max Healthcare Institute saw a soft quarter due to ongoing discontinuation of chemo drugs for institutional patients and negligible bed additions

Consumer & retail

* Net sales were powered by jewellery makers and apparel majors in the consumer discretionary space

* While jewellery sales were aided by strong festive season and weddings, apparel companies got a boost from higher same store sales growth and store expansion

* Among apparel majors, Trent saw revenue growth after multiple quarters of declaration in growth rate. The gains were powered by a recovery in like-for-like sales, as well as expansion of Zudio and Westside stores

* Avenue Supermart’s revenue growth was powered by new stores and higher consumer purchases in March given geopolitical concerns