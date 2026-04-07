Q4FY26 business update sends Gallantt Ispat shares flying 14% on bourses

Investors rushed to buy shares of Gallantt Ispat, an iron and steel products maker, in an otherwise weak market on Tuesday, April 7, after the company announced its production and sales figures for the fourth quarter of FY26 (Q4FY26) and the full financial year FY26. Following the update, the company’s share price surged as much as 14 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹643.7 per share on the NSE.

Though the counter pared some gains, it continued to witness strong investor demand. At 10:29 AM, Gallantt Ispat shares were trading at ₹634.65 apiece, up 12.41 per cent from the previous close of ₹564.60 on the NSE. The benchmark Nifty50, meanwhile, stood at 22,943, down 24 points or 0.11 per cent.

So far in the session, a total of 5.8 million equity shares of Gallantt Ispat, worth ₹369 crore, have changed hands across the NSE and BSE. The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹15,248.96 crore on the NSE. The stock has a 52-week range of ₹802.25 to ₹356 per share.

Q4 & FY26 production and sales data

In Q4FY26, power generation rose 14 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 2,23,789 units from 1,96,431 units in Q4FY25. Pellet production increased sharply by 59 per cent Y-o-Y to 2,21,612 tonnes from 1,39,697 tonnes. Sponge iron production grew 38 per cent Y-o-Y to 2,44,555 tonnes from 1,77,072 tonnes.

Billet production rose 9 per cent Y-o-Y to 2,35,212 tonnes from 2,14,807 tonnes, while MS bar production also increased 9 per cent Y-o-Y to 2,10,243 tonnes from 1,93,382 tonnes.

On the sales front, billet sales surged 30 per cent Y-o-Y to 19,377 tonnes from 14,916 tonnes, while MS bar sales rose 8 per cent Y-o-Y to 2,07,563 tonnes from 1,92,824 tonnes.

For FY26, power generation increased 6 per cent Y-o-Y to 8,54,292 units from 8,05,914 units in FY25. Pellet production rose 37 per cent Y-o-Y to 8,18,865 tonnes from 5,99,050 tonnes, while sponge iron production grew 21 per cent Y-o-Y to 9,14,749 tonnes from 7,53,542 tonnes.

Source: Exchange filing Billet production increased 3 per cent Y-o-Y to 8,83,400 tonnes from 8,54,630 tonnes, and MS bar production also rose 3 per cent Y-o-Y to 7,87,593 tonnes from 7,64,682 tonnes.

In terms of sales, billet sales increased 18 per cent Y-o-Y to 81,237 tonnes from 68,622 tonnes, while MS bar sales saw a marginal rise of 2 per cent Y-o-Y to 7,65,815 tonnes from 7,52,992 tonnes.

Operational performance

The comapny's capacity utilisation stood at 91 per cent in Q4FY26 and 86 per cent for FY26. Steel production was at 0.24 million tonnes (mt) in Q4 (up 9 per cent Y-o-Y) and 0.88 mt in FY26 (up 3 per cent Y-o-Y). Steel sales were at 0.23 mt in Q4 (up 9 per cent Y-o-Y) and 0.85 mt in FY26 (up 3 per cent Y-o-Y).

Earlier, on April 3, the company informed exchanges that an analyst/institutional investor meeting is scheduled to take place on April 9 and April 10, 2026.