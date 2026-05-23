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Home / Markets / News / Qatar Holding sells 0.4% stake in Adani Energy; Birla MF buys for ₹644 cr

Qatar Holding sells 0.4% stake in Adani Energy; Birla MF buys for ₹644 cr

Qatar Holding LLC offloaded 48,05,974 shares, representing a 0.40 per cent stake in Adani Energy Solutions, as per block deal data executed on Friday

Adani Energy Solutions

Adani Energy Solutions (Photo: Company Website)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2026 | 9:14 PM IST

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Qatar Holding LLC, an affiliate of the sovereign wealth fund Qatar Investment Authority, has sold 48.05 lakh shares of Adani Energy Solutions to Birla Mutual Fund for ₹643 crore through open market transactions, according to data available on the BSE.

Qatar Holding LLC offloaded 48,05,974 shares, representing a 0.40 per cent stake in Adani Energy Solutions, as per block deal data executed on Friday.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of ₹1,339 apiece, taking the deal value to ₹643.52 crore.

Meanwhile, Birla Mutual Fund acquired the same number of shares at the same price.

Following the completion of the transaction, shares of Adani Energy Solutions on Friday rose 2.10 per cent to close at ₹1,368 apiece on the BSE.

 

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Last month, Adani Energy Solutions posted a marginal rise of 1.3 per cent in its consolidated net profit at ₹723 crore for the quarter ended March 2026, supported by a rise in revenues. The company had logged a net profit of ₹714 crore in the year-ago period.

Its total income rose to ₹7,588.08 crore from ₹6,596.39 crore in January-March FY25, the company said.

In the entire fiscal, the net profit was at ₹2,392.75 crore, over two-fold jump from ₹921.69 crore as of March 31, 2025, and the total income rose to ₹28,325.16 crore from ₹24,446.55 crore, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Qatar Adani Group BSE

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First Published: May 23 2026 | 9:14 PM IST

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