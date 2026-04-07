QSR stocks under pressure; Jubilant FoodWorks slips 8%, hits 52-week low

Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) stocks price movement

Shares price of Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) companies were under pressure, falling up to 8 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade on growth concerns.

Jubilant FoodWorks, Devyani International and Sapphire Foods India were trading lower in the range of 1 per cent to 8 per cent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.5 per cent at 73,737 at 09:40 AM.

In the past one month, these stocks have underperformed the market by falling between 11 per cent and 13 per cent, as against 5 per cent decline in the benchmark index.

Devyani International holds the distinction of being the largest franchisee of Yum! Brands in India and Nepal. In addition, Devyani International is the sole franchisee in India for several international brands, including Costa Coffee, Tea Live, New York Fries, and Sanook Kitchen.

Sapphire Foods India operates restaurants across multiple formats, including dine-in, takeaway, and online delivery, catering to a wide and diverse consumer base. In India, the company holds franchise rights to operate KFC outlets in 10 states and Pizza Hut outlets in 11 states.

Jubilant FoodWorks slips 8%, hits 52-week low

Share price of Jubilant FoodWorks hit a 52-week low of ₹425, declining 8 per cent in intra-day trade on back of three-fold jump in trading volumes after the company released pre-quarter update for March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26).

ALSO READ | Jubilant Food vs Devyani: This QSR stock can rebound upto 33%, says analyst The Jubilant group has a strong portfolio of brands in emerging markets with franchise rights for three global brands - Domino’s, Popeyes and Dunkin’ – and two of its own brands, Hong’s Kitchen, an Indo-Chinese QSR brand in India, and a café brand - COFFY in Turkey.

India Business recorded 6.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in revenues to ₹1,686 crore. Moderation in revenue growth continues with revenue growth declining from high teens in Q1FY26 to mid-single digits in Q4FY26. Consolidated revenues recorded 19.1 per cent YoY growth to ₹2,505.8 crore for the quarter. Improvement in consolidated performance is largely driven by outperformance in the international business. Domestic like-for-like (LFL) growth for the quarter stood flat at 0.2 per cent which was largely due to adjustment of base.

Why are QSR stocks underperforming market?

The ongoing US-Iran conflict is creating operational challenges, primarily through disruptions in LPG availability and logistics. A large proportion of stores remain dependent on commercial LPG cylinders (Domino’s >70 per cent, KFC/Pizza Hut >60 per cent), making them vulnerable to supply-side constraints. While some players (e.g., McDonald’s) have low dependence (20-25 per cent stores). However, companies have been able to navigate the situation, and most stores across brands were operational during March, according to Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL).

Companies have taken multiple initiatives (elective ovens, induction cooking, menu alteration, etc.); however, any supply shortage can still disrupt operations going ahead. Gross margins are expected to remain healthy, while some companies (McD, KFC) have taken value offering/discounting cards during the last six months, which can have an impact on the margin, the brokerage firm said in the consumer sector Q4FY26 result preview.

According to MOFSL, QSR companies in Q4FY26 have shown early signs of sequential improvement, with January witnessing relatively better traction. Early Navratri (last year in Apr) and Ramadan had a partial impact on demand. Still, most companies have seen better Same Store Sales Growth (SSSG) trends than Q3.

Meanwhile, India’s food service sector is highly dependent on LPG, with nearly 90 per cent of the ~0.5 million organised restaurants relying on commercial cylinders because PNG access is largely limited to select metros. Most outlets maintain only limited inventory buffers; hence, prolonged supply shortage could quickly translate to operational stress for 25–30 per cent of restaurants, analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities said in the QSR sector update.

Anurag Katriar, ex-NRAI president argues burger and pizza QSR chains appear relatively insulated due to their greater use of electric equipment, whereas Indian, Chinese, catering and smaller independent outlets remain more vulnerable due to their reliance on flame-based cooking. If LPG shortage extends over a longer period, the sector could see meaningful operational disruptions and margin pressure, particularly given the industry’s high fixed-cost structure, the brokerage firm said. ================================================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.