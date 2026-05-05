Quess Corp shares zoom 12% as Q4 swings to profit from year-ago loss

Quess Corp shares gained 12.4 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹237.9 per share. However, at 11:23 AM, Quess Corp’s share price pared some gains but was up 8.11 per cent at ₹228.65 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.79 per cent at 76,679.27.

The company reported i ts Q4FY26 results on Monday, after market hours. In the March quarter (Q4FY26), the company posted a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) net profit of ₹64.13 crore, compared to a net loss of ₹95.49 crore a year ago. Its revenue was ₹3,892.45 crore, up 6.4 per cent from ₹3,656.4 crore a year ago.

Its Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹86 crore Y-o-Y, compared to ₹67 crore. Ebitda margin was 2.2 per cent, up from 1.8 per cent a year ago.

READ | Defence stocks: HAL, GRSE, Apollo Micro gain up to 3% in weak market “Despite regulatory and global headwinds, our staffing solutions business added around 26,000 to itsheadcount, a testament to our resilient, all-weather business model. It is a matter of great pride that our Great Place to Work recognition has grown beyond borders. Quess India was certified for the seventh consecutive year, Quess Singapore for the third consecutive time, and Quess UAE for the first time,” said Lohit Bhatia, CEO, Quess Corp.

The company also declared a special interim dividend of ₹3 per equity share (30 per cent) of the face value of ₹10 each for the financial year 2025-26.

According to the management, looking ahead, Quess will strengthen its domestic growth engine by adding new verticals, while simultaneously pursuing expansion into new international geographies. Every new initiative will focus on improving operating Ebitda margins, ensuring these efforts translate into significant revenue growth and lasting value for all stakeholders.

Established in Bengaluru in 2007, Quess Corp is India’s largest and a global leader in staffing and workforce solutions. Quess leverages deep domain expertise and artificial intelligence (AI)-driven digital platforms to help businesses enhance productivity and build a future-ready workforce. Its comprehensive suite of technology-enabled staffing and managed outsourcing services spans key sectors including banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), retail, telecom, manufacturing, IT, and GCCs.