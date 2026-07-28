R R Kabel hits new high post Q1 results; zooms 112% in 3 months

R R Kabel share price movement

Share price of R R Kabel hit a new high of ₹2,750, surging 9 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day deals amid heavy volume after the company reported strong earnings for the quarter ended June 2026 (Q1FY27).

The stock price of the wires & cables (W&C) company was quoting higher for the third straight trading day, soaring 16 per cent during the period. In the past three months, the market price of R R Kabel zoomed 112 per cent, as against 7 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex.

At 11:18 AM on Tuesday, R R Kabel quoted 4 per cent higher at ₹2,623.15, as compared to 0.10 per cent rise in the benchmark index. The average trading volume at the counter jumped four-fold with a combined 2.63 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

R R Kabel – Q1 results

R R Kabel, India’s No.1 exporter of W&C and an emerging player in the Fast Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) company reported 54 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in revenue at ₹3,168 crore. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) nearly doubled, increasing 99 per cent YoY to ₹285 crore (₹143 crore in Q1FY26), while the EBITDA margin expanded to 9 per cent versus 7 per cent in Q1FY26. Profit after tax stood at ₹191 crore (excluding the one-off adjustment relating to labour laws), reflecting strong underlying profitability.

The W&C business grew 57 per cent YoY on the back of impressive volume growth, strong execution and favorable industry dynamics, while the FMEG business achieved operational breakeven, supported by premiumisation and improving operating leverage.

While the company has seen some order inflow from the data centre segment, it remains a miniscule portion of revenue. Furthermore, while it believes this could be a meaningful opportunity, it is currently in the announcement stage and could take some years to materialise, according to analysts.

Brokerages view on R R Kabel

The quarter was driven by strong execution in the W&C business, with 17 per cent volume growth (cables >25 per cent, wires 12 per cent). Margin improvement was supported by scale benefits, a richer product mix, disciplined commodity management and operating leverage, while the FMEG business achieved operational breakeven, ICICI Securities said in note.

The management has retained its 18 per cent FY27 volume growth guidance, reiterated its 10.5 per cent W&C EBITDA margin target by FY28, and expects the FMEG business to grow 20 per cent annually, supported by premiumisation, distribution expansion and new product launches, the brokerage firm said.

“We factor in R R Kabel’s Q1FY27 performance through a 10–15 per cent increase in FY27E–29E estimates and roll-forward to June’28E (March’28E). We raise our target multiple to 35x (earlier 32x) acknowledging enduring results, and arrive at a target price of ₹2,800 (earlier ₹2,050). However, the stock’s over 80 per cent run up over the last six months leaves limited upside, driving a rating downgrade to 'ADD' from 'BUY',” said analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities.

Meanwhile, Choice Institutional Equities revised estimate upwards and expect Revenue/EBITDA/PAT to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20 per cent/24 per cent/28 per cent, respectively, over FY26–FY29E. The revision is driven by a robust volume growth, commodity-led realisation, improving product mix, operating leverage from capacity expansion. The medium-term growth outlook for the W&C industry also remains favourable, supported by sustained investments in power infrastructure, real estate, industrial capex and renewable energy, the brokerage firm said.

“Taking the DCF- based approach, we value R R Kabel at ₹2,930 (vs. ₹1,910), driven by upward revision in estimate. Our valuation implies a PE of 40x on FY28E EPS of ₹72.9 and PEG (Price/Earnings-to-Growth) of 1.4. We maintain our BUY rating on R R Kabel,” the brokerage firm said. ================================================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.