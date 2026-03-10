R Systems International jumps 29% in two days; what's driving the rally?

R Systems International share price today

Shares of R Systems International, an IT services company, extended their rally for the second consecutive day, surging by over 12 per cent to ₹334.50 on the NSE in intra-day trade on Tuesday, March 10, 2026. The stock has surged over 29 per cent in the last two sessions.

Around 12:20 PM, R Systems stock was trading at ₹330.95, up by 11.02 per cent from the previous session's close of ₹298.10. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was quoting at 24,181.60 levels, up by 153.55 points or 0.64 per cent. The stock's 52-week high was at ₹496.90, and its 52-week low was at ₹250.64 on the NSE. Its total market capitalisation stood at ₹3,917 crore.

On March 10, A total of 40.82 million equity shares of R Systems, valued at approximately ₹1362.07 crore, changed hands on the BSE and NSE during the session.

Here's why R Systems International stock is rallying:

The rally in R Systems International stock price came after the company announced an interim dividend of ₹6 per share share of ₹1 each, representing 600 per cent for the fiscal year 2025-26 (FY26).

The dividend is scheduled to be paid on or before April 4, 2026, with the record date for shareholder entitlement set as March 12, 2026. The company's board of directors approved the dividend during its meeting on March 6, 2026.

"The Board of Directors of R Systems International Limited (Company) at its meeting held on March 06, 2026, commenced at 7:03 PM and concluded at 7:15 PM has inter-alia declared an Interim Dividend for the year 2026 at the rate of ₹6.00/- per equity share of face value of ₹1/- each i.e. 600 per cent," the company said in an exchange filing.

R Systems International Q3 earnings

In the Q3FY26, the company reported revenue from operations of ₹555.10 crore, up 23.64 per cent from ₹448.95 crore in the year-ago period. The company's net profit for the period rose 6.64 per cent to ₹36.40 crore in Q3FY26 compared to ₹38.99 crore in the year-ago period.

Its adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 101.7 crore, up 18.3 per cent from ₹80.1 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

R Systems provides technology, artificial intelligence, analytics, and knowledge-based services. The company works with clients to support and accelerate their digital transformation through a range of offerings such as product engineering, cloud enablement, quality assurance and testing, as well as digital platforms and solutions.