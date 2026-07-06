Radico Khaitan soars 5%, hits new high; stock up 64% from March low

Radico Khaitan share price movement

Share price of Radico Khaitan hit a new high of ₹4,089.90, rallying 5 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Monday’s intra-day deals after the company announced that its millionaire and top-selling brand “Magic Moments” achieved a milestone of 3.25 million cases volume in the April to June 2026 quarter (Q1FY27).

Radico Khaitan has outperformed the market recently. In the past month, the stock surged 16 per cent, as compared to 4 per cent rise in the Nifty 50. Thus far in the calendar year 2026, the market price of breweries & distilleries company soared 25 per cent, as against 6 per cent decline in the benchmark index. The stock bounced back 64 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹2,500 touched on March 2, 2026.

What’s driving Radico Khaitan stock price?

Magic Moments, the flagship vodka brand from Radico Khaitan, India's largest homegrown alcobev company, achieved a landmark milestone by sustaining a record run rate sales of one million cases every month.

Radico Khaitan said that its millionaire and top-selling brand Magic Moments achieved a milestone of 3.25 million cases volume in Q1FY27. The brand witnessed 43 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth and continues its strong growth momentum.

The company attributed the growth towards the launch of the new flavoured vodka which attributed 65 per cent of the volumes in FY26. The management attributed the growth to shifting consumer preferences with younger legal drinking age customers, evolving social occasions and growing cocktail culture and rising popularity of flavoured vodka culture.

While vodka accounts for nearly 28-30 per cent of global spirits consumption, its share within India's IMFL (Indian Made Foreign Liquor) market remained below 5 per cent in FY26, underscoring the significant headroom for long-term category growth, Radico Khaitan said.

ALSO READ: Senco Gold Share rises 6% | Glenmark Pharma Share jumps over 2% Over the past few years, the company said it witnessed a clear shift in consumer preferences, with younger legal-drinking-age consumers, evolving social occasions, the growing cocktail culture, and the rising popularity of flavoured vodka driving greater acceptance of white spirits. The management believes this is a long-term structural shift rather than a short-term trend.

Brokerages view on Radico Khaitan

This is positive for Radico Khaitan as Magic Moments remains the top volume contributor to the company’s Prestige & Above (P&A) segment. It contributes 50 per cent to the P&A volumes of the company. With a quarterly volume of 3.25 million cases, its annual run rate is expected to cross 10 million cases (FY24/FY25/FY26 volumes stood at 6.3mn/7mn/8.6mn respectively). Magic Moments witnessed 21 per cent YoY growth in volumes in FY26 recording 8.6 million cases and consistently delivered double-digit growth over the past 2 years (FY24/FY25/FY26 volumes grew at 26 per cent/17 per cent/21 per cent respectively), ICICI Securities said in a note.

The management in the recent earnings call highlighted that they will continue to launch new flavours in the brand leveraging the strong domestic flavour led growth. Overall, the focus of the company continues to scale its P&A segment and improve the volume contribution to >50 per cent in the portfolio. As of FY26, contribution of P&A segment to overall volumes stood at 45.6 per cent, the brokerage firm said.

ALSO READ: MPS jumps 8% on HDFC Securities' 'Stock Pick of the Week' tag; check target Meanwhile, premiumisation, evolving consumer preferences and rising demand for white spirits are expected to support the next phase of growth in India's spirits industry, while the underpenetrated vodka category offers significant long-term potential, beleive analysts at Equirus Securities.

According to Equirus, white spirits, particularly vodka and gin, are expected to be the fastest-growing segment, with flavoured vodka emerging as the primary growth driver.

Equirus expects Radico Khaitan to benefit from the structural growth opportunity in vodka, supported by the strong performance of its flagship brand Magic Moments, which the brokerage estimates commands around 60 per cent of the domestic vodka market.

For Q1FY27, Equirus estimates Radico Khaitan will report net sales of ₹1,731 crore, up 15 per cent year-on-year (YoY), EBITDA of ₹330 crore (+42 per cent YoY), EBITDA margin of 19.1 per cent (up 363 basis points YoY), and profit after tax of ₹209 crore, representing 49 per cent YoY growth. =================================================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.