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Home / Markets / News / Radico Khaitan, United Spirits rise up to 5%; what's driving liquor stocks?

Radico Khaitan, United Spirits rise up to 5%; what's driving liquor stocks?

As per the India-UK FTA, New Delhi will be reducing duty on UK whisky and gin from 150 per cent to 75 per cent and further to 40 per cent in the tenth year of the deal.

Liquor stocks in news

Radico Khaitan, United Spirits, other liquor stocks gain up to 5%

Abhinav Ranjan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

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Shares of liquor companies surged in trade by up to 5 per cent on Thursday as India announced to reduce duty on UK whisky and gin under the Free Trade Agreement (FTA), set to come into force from July 15.
 
Individually, Radico Khaitan shares gained more than 4.5 per cent to hit a new 52-week high at ₹3,735 on NSE. United Spirits shares also surged more than 4.5 per cent to make an intraday high of ₹1,367.60. As of 2:30 PM, both counters were holding the gains to trade at ₹3,682.50 and ₹1,349, respectively.
 
Around the same time, Globus Spirits (₹896), Tilaknagar Industries (₹435), GM Breweries (₹928), Sula Vineyards (₹159.60), and Associated Alcohol and Breweries (₹837.65) were trading higher in the range of 1 to 3 per cent.
 
 
As per the India-UK FTA signed in London between the two governments, New Delhi will be reducing duty on UK whisky and gin from 150 per cent to 75 per cent and further to 40 per cent in the tenth year of the deal.  The Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) was inked on July 24 last year.
 
According to the International Spirits and Wines Association of India (ISWAI), which represents leading premium alcoholic beverage companies (mostly MNCs), India sells over 400 million cases of Indian alcoholic spirits annually, while imported spirits account for only about 2.5 per cent of the total market. Whisky dominates the imported spirits category, with Scotch accounting for around 81 per cent of overall imports of 9.9 million cases.

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The association noted that nearly 79 per cent of Scotch imported into India is in bulk form and is used by Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) manufacturers for bottling and blending operations.
 
Ponmudi R, CEO, Enrich Money, said that the FTA is structurally positive for India's organised liquor sector. He said that the reduction in tariffs will likely to generate value across the spirits value chain and widen consumer choice.
 
He, however, said that the immediate impact on retail prices is likely to remain limited because state taxes, distribution costs and retail margins continue to form a large portion of the final consumer price.
 
"The biggest beneficiaries could be premium Indian liquor companies that use imported Scotch for blending and premiumisation. Lower raw material costs can support margins and help companies expand their premium portfolio. One should focus on companies with strong premium brands and Scotch exposure," Ponmudi said, adding that his top picks are Radico Khaitan, United Spirits and Allied Blenders and Distillers. 
 
"Over the medium to long term, the FTA should accelerate premiumisation rather than disrupt the domestic liquor industry," he said.  ======================================= 
Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.
   

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Topics : The Smart Investor Radico Khaitan United Spirits Stock Market Today stock market trading Markets News Markets Buzzing stocks

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First Published: Jun 18 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

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