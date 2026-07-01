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Home / Markets / News / RailTel Corp gains 6%, up 32% from 52-wk low; what's aiding Navratna stock?

RailTel Corp gains 6%, up 32% from 52-wk low; what's aiding Navratna stock?

The Navratna stock has gained nearly 32 per cent from its 52-week low touched earlier this year on March 30, 2026.

RailTel

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2026 | 2:33 PM IST

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Shares of RailTel Corporation of India were ruling higher on the bourses during Wednesday's trading session after the company announced updates on work orders. Following the announcements, the company's share price climbed 5.6 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹325.40 per share on the NSE during intraday trade on Wednesday, July 1.
 
The Navratna stock has gained nearly 32 per cent from its 52-week low touched earlier this year on March 30, 2026. The counter, however, is still nearly 25.45 per cent below its 52-week high of ₹436.50 touched on the NSE on June 25, 2025.
 
Although the stock pared some gains, it continued to witness decent buying interest from investors. At 2:16 pm, RailTel shares were trading at ₹316.70, up 2.84 per cent from the previous close of ₹307.95 on the NSE. At the same time, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was at 24,039.85, up 174.10 points, or 0.73 per cent.
 
 
So far during Wednesday's trading session, a combined total of nearly 32 million equity shares of RailTel Corporation, worth around ₹100 crore, had changed hands on the NSE and BSE.
 
At the current market price, the company's total market capitalisation stood at ₹10,157.70 crore.

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₹107.6-cr order from Mahanadi Coalfields

The upward move in the stock came after RailTel informed the exchanges that it had received a work order from Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL).
 
The company has been awarded a contract for the establishment of an MPLS VPN network for MCL on a rental basis for a period of 60 months.
 
The total value of the work order stands at ₹107.60 crore, inclusive of taxes.

Bags LoI from Thane Municipal Corporation

In a separate exchange filing, RailTel said it has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) from the Thane Municipal Corporation.
 
The LoI pertains to the selection of RailTel as the technology partner for the development, upgradation, implementation, operation and maintenance of the DigiThane Citizen Engagement Platform for a period of 10 years.
 
The estimated value of the project is ₹13.60 crore, inclusive of taxes.

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First Published: Jul 01 2026 | 2:33 PM IST

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