Railtel shares zooms 14% after bagging ₹255 crore order from RVNL

RailTel Corporation of India shares zoomed 14.4 per cent in trade on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹325.6 per share. However, at 9:26 AM, Railtel’s share price pared some gains and was trading 13.62 per cent higher at ₹323.2. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 1.51 per cent at 78,008.27.

The buying on the counter came after the company secured a ₹255.27 crore order from Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. (RVNL) for supplying, installing, testing, and commissioning integrated tunnel communication systems. In an exchange filing, RailTel said it received the Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from RVNL on April 13, 2026.

The order involves Package 2 for SITC of integrated tunnel communication systems, including a VHF simplex system, CCTV system, public address system, and emergency call points, in tunnels T-8 to T-11 and four stations across a 36-km section.

The company said the contract is a domestic order and is scheduled to be executed by April 12, 2028.

That apart, on April 10, RailTel had secured a ₹23.18 crore work order from the Goa Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board for the development of an exclusive online portal.

The contract related to the development of a dedicated online portal for the Goa Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board. The total size of the order is ₹23,18,08,625, including tax.

RailTel was incorporated on September 26, 2000, with the aim of modernising the existing telecom system for train control, operation, and safety, and to generate additional revenues by creating a nationwide broadband and multimedia network, laying optical fiber cable using the right of way along railway tracks.

The company has a strategic relationship with the Indian Railways, and it undertakes a wide variety of projects, including the provision of mission-critical connectivity services like IP-based video surveillance systems at stations, ‘e-Office’ services, and implementing short-haul connectivity between stations and long-haul connectivity to support various organizations within the Indian Railways. RailTel also provide various passenger services, including content on demand services and Wi-Fi across major railway stations in India.