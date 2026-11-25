Jupiter Wagons share price today: Jupiter Wagons shares snapped their eight-session losing streak on Wednesday, rallying 12 per cent in trade after the company announced a joint venture (JV) with South Korea’s Woojin Industrial Systems to manufacture metro trains and propulsion systems in India.

The stock opened nearly 3 per cent higher at ₹192.67 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and extended its gains to hit an intraday high of ₹207.85.

Before Wednesday’s rally, the stock had declined for eight consecutive sessions, losing 14 per cent during the period.

As of 9:55 AM, Jupiter Wagons shares were trading 11.5 per cent higher at ₹206.95, featuring among the most actively traded stocks by volume on the NSE. Around 25 million shares had changed hands, with a combined traded value of ₹490.64 crore.

Jupiter Wagons forms JV with Korea’s Woojin

According to an exchange filing, Jupiter Wagons has entered into a joint venture with Woojin Industrial Systems (Woojin) of the Republic of Korea. Jupiter Wagons will hold 80 per cent of the joint venture and Woojin will hold 20 per cent.

The joint venture marks JWL’s entry into two of the most technology-intensive segments of rolling stock: complete metro coaches and propulsion systems. It will manufacture entire metro coaches in India together with all their critical components from Woojin’s portfolio, including Propulsion Systems, Train Control and Management Systems (TCMS), automatic door systems, bogies and aluminium car body shells.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Propulsion, the electrical system that powers, controls and regeneratively brakes a modern electric train, sits at the heart of every electric trainset. Beyond metro, the joint venture’s propulsion systems will serve the wider spectrum of India’s electric trains, including Vande Bharat trainsets, Electric Multiple Units (EMUs), and semi-high-speed and high-speed trains.

Jupiter Wagons stock: Analyst view

Sudeep Shah, head - technical and derivatives research at SBI Securities, said that Jupiter Wagons continues to remain in a strong primary downtrend, with the broader structure still tilted in favor of bears. However, after witnessing a steep correction in recent months, the stock has staged a sharp pullback of nearly 12 per cent in today's session, indicating a temporary revival in buying interest. It is now approaching the crucial 50-day EMA, which is likely to act as an immediate hurdle.

From a technical perspective, sustaining above the 50-day EMA will be important for the stock to stabilise and maintain the current recovery momentum over the next few sessions. A successful hold above this zone could improve sentiment and attract further short-covering activity.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE Jupiter Wagons stock performance Going forward, he said that a decisive breakout above ₹216-217 may extend the pullback towards ₹222, followed by ₹225-226, which also coincides with the 100-day EMA zone and is expected to act as a significant resistance area. On the downside, ₹200 remains a key support level. A break below this mark may once again trigger selling pressure, dragging the stock towards ₹190-185.

Jupiter Wagons shares have significantly underperformed the markets across multiple timeframes. According to NSE data, the stock has declined 37 per cent in 2026 so far, compared with a nearly 1.5 per cent fall in the benchmark Nifty 50 index. Over the past year, the counter has shed 27 per cent, while the Nifty 50 has remained largely unchanged.

Over a period of three-year, Jupiter Wagons shares have lost 38 per cent, even as the Nifty 50 has gained nearly 21 per cent.

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