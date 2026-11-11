Railway stocks RVNL, RailTel gain up to 7%; experts see valuation comfort

Railway PSU stocks were in demand on Wednesday, with several counters from the sector witnessing heavy buying interest amid a rally in the markets.

Experts said that the gains in railway stocks reflect positive investor sentiment towards the sector after almost two-year of underperformance.

The gains were led by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited ( RVNL ) and Railtel Corporation , trading higher by more than 6 per cent each at ₹215 and ₹264, respectively, on the NSE. IRFC shares gained 5.5 per cent to trade at ₹88.15, while IRCON International advanced 5.10 per cent to ₹117.05.

Other counters like IRCTC gained 4.5 per cent to quote at ₹480.70, RITES Ltd climbed 4 per cent to ₹202.45, Titagarh Rail Systems surged 3.5 per cent to ₹727.60, and Container Corporation traded 2.2 per cent higher at ₹454.

Kranthi Bathini, director of research, WealthMills Securities, said that the current rise appears to be a bounce after the prolonged underperformance. The underperformance has led to some moderation in valuations. Following the recovery in the markets over the past 10-15 trading sessions, railway stocks are looking relatively attractive from a long-term perspective.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex jumps 1,200 pts; Kalyan Jewellers, RVNL shares lead MidCap gains Also, he said, "We are witnessing some bottom fishing in these stocks ahead of the Union Budget."

Notably, railway stocks have significantly underperformed the markets over the past one year. According to NSE data, shares of RVNL and IRCTC have declined 32 per cent each over a period of 12 months, compared with Nifty's 1.2 per cent fall.

IRFC, IRCON International and RailTel Corporation have shed between 25 per cent and 30 per cent. RITES Ltd has slipped 7 per cent, while Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) has declined 13 per cent.

Independent analyst Deepak Jasani said that the railway sector is participating in the broader market recovery. After several other sectors and stocks have rallied, railway stocks have also started moving up.

"Railway stocks are also in focus as markets may be expecting higher allocations towards railway infrastructure in the budget. While the upcoming Budget could provide a momentum trigger, it is still too early to say anything. Therefore, investors need not rush to build positions in railway stocks now," he added.