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Home / Markets / News / Rajesh Exports hits back-to-back 5% lower circuits, down 15% in 3 days

Rajesh Exports hits back-to-back 5% lower circuits, down 15% in 3 days

The selling pressure intensified after reports emerged that the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) is likely to remove the Rajesh Exports from the list of beneficiaries under the PLI

Rajesh Exports

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2026 | 12:55 PM IST

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Rajesh Exports shares hit a 5 per cent lower circuit on BSE at ₹94.5 per share, falling for the third consecutive session and losing approximately 15 per cent over the period.  The selling pressure intensified after reports emerged that the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) is likely to remove the company from the list of beneficiaries under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for advanced chemistry cell (ACC) battery storage.
 
At 12:06 PM, the stock was down 4.98 per cent at ₹94.5 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.68 per cent at 73,736.06. 
 
 
According to reports, there is a strong view within the department that the company should be dropped from the scheme. The matter is set to be placed before Minister of Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy, who has returned from an official trip to Kyrgyzstan, with a final decision expected in the coming days.
 
The development follows a 109-page ex parte interim order passed by Sebi on June 3, which alleged that Rajesh Exports — primarily a gold jewellery manufacturer and exporter — inflated revenues by approximately ₹15.15 lakh crore between FY21 and FY25, accounting for approximately 99.8 per cent of revenues attributed to its subsidiaries over the period. The regulator also alleged fund diversion, opaque related-party transactions, and disclosure failures involving two entities linked to the company's lithium-ion cell business — Elest Private Limited and ACC Energy Storage Private Limited.

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Sebi has barred Rajesh Exports promoter and Chairman Rajesh Mehta from buying, selling, or dealing in the company's securities pending further proceedings, and has ordered a fresh forensic audit of its books. The MHI, which administers the battery storage PLI programme, is now examining the Sebi order to determine its next steps. 
 
Rajesh Exports and Mehta have denied Sebi's findings and stated they are cooperating with the investigation. The company also argued that there would be little incentive for a listed entity to inflate revenues while maintaining earnings, as doing so would compress profit margins.
 

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First Published: Jun 08 2026 | 12:55 PM IST

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