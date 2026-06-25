Rajesh Exports falls 5%, hits lower circuit for 2nd day after ED action

Rajesh Exports share price today: Shares of gold refining and jewellery manufacturing company Rajesh Exports fell 5 per cent on Thursday to hit the lower circuit limit at ₹97.02 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) for the second consecutive session.

The decline in the stock of the troubled company comes after a sharp seven-day rally, during which it had surged around 40 per cent. On Wednesday, Rajesh Exports shares closed at the day's lower price band of ₹102.12.

Fresh selling pressure emerged in Rajesh Exports after the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) latest action against the company. On Tuesday, the ED conducted searches at multiple premises linked to the Bengaluru-based company and persons linked to it for suspected contravention of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

According to ED, Rajesh Exports' key business indicators showed "significant" departures from normal commercial practices, in addition to the non-availability of records related to foreign transactions . The agency identified at least five issues against the firm and recovered various "incriminating" documents and digital devices during the searches.

ED's action came against the company in the backdrop of Sebi's allegation of a massive financial fraud. Sebi had alleged that the company had a suspected consolidated revenue inflation of up to ₹15.15 lakh crore for the 2020-21 to 2024-25 fiscal years.

Meanwhile, BSE has sought clarification from the company in connection with ED searches in Bengaluru after the Sebi order flags alleged financial misstatements. The company has not yet responded.