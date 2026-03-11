Rajputana Stainless vs Innovision IPO: Where should you park your money?

Two mainboard initial public offerings (IPO), Rajputana Stainless and Innovision, are currently open for subscription, offering investors exposure to two different industries, including stainless-steel manufacturing and manpower outsourcing with toll management services.

Rajputana Stainless opened for subscription on Monday, March 9, 2026 and closes on March 11, 2026, while Innovision opened on March 10 and will also close on March 12.

For investors looking at both issues, brokerages have a more positive view on Rajputana Stainless, while their outlook on Innovision remains relatively cautious.

Grey market sentiment subdued

Grey market activity for both IPOs remains muted, signalling limited expectations of strong listing gains. Rajputana Stainless IPO is commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of around ₹1 or 0.8 per cent above the upper price band of ₹122, implying an estimated listing price near ₹123. Innovision IPO is trading flat in the grey market suggesting a flat listing around its upper price band of ₹548. The lack of meaningful premiums in the unofficial market indicates cautious investor participation.

Rajputana Stainless: Reasonable valuation, operational efficiency

Analysts remain broadly constructive on Rajputana Stainless, citing its manufacturing capabilities and relatively reasonable valuations.

According to Anand Rathi Shares, the IPO is valued at around 21x P/E on FY25 earnings (post issue) at the upper price band, which is considered fair relative to peers. While the valuation appears largely priced in, the brokerage highlighted the company’s consistent track record and strong financial metrics, recommending a 'Subscribe' rating.

Canara Bank Securities also maintained a positive stance, noting that the company manufactures more than 80 grades of stainless-steel products under the “RSL” brand and operates an integrated production setup with capacity utilisation levels close to 100 per cent across melting and rolling operations.

The brokerage noted that despite flat revenue growth between FY23 and FY25 due to a correction in global nickel prices, the company managed to improve profitability, with Ebitda and PAT growing at CAGRs of 26 per cent and 28.7 per cent, respectively, reflecting better operational efficiency.

At around 21–25x P/E and EV/Ebitda of 12.6x, the issue is priced at a discount to listed peer averages, supporting a long-term “Subscribe” recommendation, even as risks such as promoter litigations and supply concentration remain.

Innovision: Growth visible, but valuation concerns persist

However, brokerage views on Innovision appear more divided, with several analysts flagging valuation and business model risks.

Swastika Investmart highlighted that the company’s return on net worth (RoNW) of 35.45 per cent is the highest among peers, indicating efficient capital utilisation. However, at around 35.7x P/E, the IPO already factors in significant growth expectations.

Given the company’s thin Ebitda margins of about 5.8 per cent and its presence in a commoditised manpower and toll services business, the brokerage believes the valuation leaves limited margin of safety, recommending investors avoid the issue unless margins show sustained expansion.

SBI Securities also assigned an 'Avoid' rating, noting that while the company has delivered strong growth, with revenue, Ebitda and profit growing at CAGRs of 86.9 per cent, 85 per cent and 80.8 per cent between FY23 and FY25, the IPO is priced at a premium to peers at 32.5x P/E based on annualised FY26 earnings.

It highlighted key risks, including client and geographic concentration, regulatory challenges, and debarment notices from some clients, along with structurally low margins and high employee attrition in the manpower outsourcing business.

On the contrary, Ventura Securities has taken a more constructive view, recommending 'Subscribe' based on the company’s diversified service portfolio across manpower outsourcing and toll plaza management, strong nationwide presence, and growing demand for outsourced workforce and infrastructure services.

However, it cautioned that dependence on government toll contracts and intense competition in manpower services could weigh on margins and revenue stability.

Brokerage consensus indicates that Rajputana Stainless appears relatively better positioned, supported by reasonable valuations and improving profitability metrics. Meanwhile, Innovision’s strong growth trajectory is overshadowed by concerns around premium valuations, low margins, and business concentration risks.

Amid this, investors may need to focus more on fundamentals and long-term prospects rather than listing gains when choosing between the two IPOs. Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.