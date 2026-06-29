Ramco Systems soars 12% on huge volumes; stock zooms 75% in 1 month

Ramco Systems share price movement

Share price of Ramco Systems moved higher by 12 per cent to a 52-week high of ₹794.60 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Monday’s intra-day deals backed by heavy volume.

At 12:50 PM, Ramco Systems stock quoted 9 per cent higher at ₹773.65, as compared to 0.5 per cent decline in the Nifty 50. The average trading volume at the counter jumped an over eight-fold. A combined 21.36 million equity shares representing 57 per cent of total equity of Ramco Systems changed hands on the NSE (19.75 million shares) and BSE (1.61 million shares).

In the past week, Ramco Systems outperformed the market by soaring 42 per cent, as against 0.6 per cent fall in the Nifty 50. Further, in the past month, the stock zoomed 75 per cent as compared to 1.8 per cent rise in the benchmark index.

About Ramco Systems, shareholding pattern

Ramco Systems is a world-class enterprise software product/ platform provider disrupting the market with its multi-tenant cloud and mobile-based enterprise software. Over the years, Ramco has maintained a consistent track record of serving 800+ customers globally with two million+ users and delivering tangible business value in Global Payroll, Aviation, Aerospace & Defense, and ERP.

READ | Why is Bajaj Broking bullish on Eternal stock? Check the reasons here On the innovation front, Ramco is leveraging cutting-edge technologies around Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, RPA, and Blockchain, amongst others, to help organizations embrace digital transformation.

As on March 31, 2026, promoters held 55.68 per cent holding in Ramco Systems. The public shareholders held the remaining 44.32 per cent stake, of which, retail individual shareholders held 26.46 stake and foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) held 10.02 per cent holding, shareholding pattern data shows.

Ramco Systems outlook

Ramco Systems offers customised global payroll, logistics, SRP, and enterprise resource planning (EAM) services for various industries. It has developed considerable expertise in catering to the aviation sector and has also forayed into the US defence sector.

The Ramco Group of companies has diversified interests in cement, cotton, synthetic yarn, building products, software solutions, clean energy, and biotechnology, among other sectors. Ramco Systems derives financial flexibility as part of the Ramco Group.

READ | Trent stock shines in subdued market, up 3%; should you buy, hold or sell? Ramco Aviation Suite is a fully integrated and all-encompassing platform designed to redefine aviation operations. It caters to the complete spectrum of requirements for airlines, MROs (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul), heli-operators, defense organizations, drone operators, and Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing (eVTOL) companies, providing scalable solutions that drive automation, ensure compliance, and enhance operational efficiency.

Available on cloud, Ramco Aviation Suite provides accessibility with ‘Anywhere Apps’, significantly accelerating organizational efficiency and agility. Ramco is changing the paradigm of enterprise software with Artificial Intelligence based solutions, intelligent voice enabled user experience, and advanced features such as digital task cards, offline maintenance capability, conversational chatbots, HUBs and cognitive solutions.

With a growing global footprint and a strong pipeline of customer engagements, Ramco Aviation is set to achieve robust growth in the coming years, Ramco Systems had said in its FY25 annual report.

In April 2026, global aviation software provider Ramco Systems announced the successful go-live of its Aviation Suite at Korean Air’s Engine Maintenance Center. Ramco Aviation Suite will also serve as a key digital component for operations at Korean Air’s upcoming engine maintenance cluster, set to open in 2027 as Asia's largest engine MRO hub, the company said.