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Home / Markets / News / Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers jumps 9% on posting strong Q4 results

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers jumps 9% on posting strong Q4 results

In the March quarter, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers reported net profit at ₹186.72 crore, as compared to ₹72.46 crore a year ago, up 157 per cent Y-o-Y

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers share

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Share

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 1:13 PM IST

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Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers (RCF) shares jumped 9 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high of ₹136.5 per share. However, at 12:15 PM, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers’ share price pared some gains, and was up 4.59 per cent at ₹131.3 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.67 per cent at 75,688.38.
 
The buying on the counter came after the company released its Q4FY26 results on Thursday, after market hours. In the March quarter, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers reported net profit at ₹186.72 crore, as compared to ₹72.46 crore a year ago, up 157 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).
 
 
The company’s revenue from operations stood at ₹5,580.57 crore, as compared to ₹3729.67 crore, up 49.6 per cent Y-o-Y. 
 
The board of directors recommended a final dividend of ₹1.34 per equity share of ₹10 each (i.e., 13.40 per cent on the paid-up equity share capital) for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM).  

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Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCF) is a Government of India enterprise, incorporated on March 6, 1978, and engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of fertilizers and industrial chemicals. The Government of India holds a 75 per cent stake in the company, making it a public sector undertaking (PSU) under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.
 
RCF operates 20 plants at its Trombay unit in Mumbai and 5 large plants at its Thal Fertilizer Unit in Raigad, Maharashtra. Its product portfolio spans urea, complex fertilizers, and a range of industrial chemicals, including methanol, sodium nitrate, sodium nitrite, ammonium bicarbonate, methylamines, dimethylformamide (DMF), and dimethylacetamide (DMAc) — chemicals that serve a wide range of downstream industries, including pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, textiles, and leather.
 
The Thal unit, which commissioned a 5,000 MTPA plant in 1990, is one of the largest fertilizer complexes in India. RCF has also demonstrated international technical expertise, entering into an agreement with Mitsubishi Corporation of Japan in 1991 to provide technical personnel for the Jamuna Fertilizer Project in Bangladesh, and implementing an advanced control system for auto-optimisation of ammonia plants in collaboration with Haldor Topsoe.

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Topics : Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Buzzing stocks Q4 Results BSE Sensex NSE Nifty

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 1:01 PM IST

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