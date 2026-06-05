Rate sensitive shares trade mixed post RBI policy; NBFC's rally up to 4%

Shares of rate sensitive sectors such as financials including banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), housing finance companies, automobiles and real estate were trading on a mixed note on the bourses in intra-day trade after the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Friday kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent

At its policy meeting, held between June 3 and 5, the MPC maintained its 'Neutral' stance. The standing deposit facility (SDF) rate was kept at 5 per cent. The marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the bank rate were both set at 5.5 per cent. “The RBI's decision to maintain the repo rate while keeping its neutral stance was anticipated in what was a “wait-and-watch” policy. With the ambiguity around the West Asia war and no clear outcome on the ceasefire, volatile and elevated oil prices pose risks to the inflation estimates," says Naveen Kulkarni, Chief Investment Officer at Axis Securities PMS.

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE At 10:46 AM; Nifty Bank, Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Private Bank index and Nifty Auto index were trading down by up to 0.54 per cent. In comparison, the Nifty 50 was down 0.34 per cent at 23,336. Nifty Financial Services and Nifty Realty index, however, were trading higher by up to 0.5 per cent.

Bajaj Finance, Shriram Finance, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, REC and Power Finance Corporation were up between 2.5 per cent 4 per cent. IndusInd Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda and Canara Bank from the banking space were up 1 per cent to 2 per cent. State Bank of India (SBI), Federal Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC Bank were down by up to 1 per cent.

However, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle, Eicher Motors, Bosch and Maruti Suzuki India from the automobiles sector were down 1 per cent each. Prestige Estates, Lodha Developers, Godrej Properties and Phoenix from the realty index were up in the range of 1 per cent to 2 per cent.

ALSO READ | Govt exempts FIIs from capital gains tax on G-Sec investments: Details As for growth, the MPC noted that elevated energy prices coupled with global supply constraints are having adverse spillovers on economic activity. While domestic demand remains resilient and manufacturing and services sectors activity continue to expand, there are incipient signs of moderation in some sectors as suggested by high frequency indicators. The RBI Governor said that the real GDP growth for FY27 is projected at 6.6 per cent.