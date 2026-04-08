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Home / Markets / News / Rate sensitives gain up to 10% after RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 5.25%

Rate sensitives gain up to 10% after RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 5.25%

Bank, realty, auto and financial services stocks surged up to 10 per cent after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) maintained status quo

Rate Sensitives, banks, auto realty

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2026 | 11:19 AM IST

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Share prices of rate-sensitive sectors such as financials, including banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), automobiles, and real estate, rallied after the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Wednesday kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent with a 'Neutral' stance. The overall upbeat market sentiments amid the ceasefire between Iran and the US also aided the indices.
 
At 10:45 AM, Nifty Auto and Realty surged over 6 per cent. Nifty Financial Services, PSU Bank, and Private Bank gained over 4 per cent, as compared to a 3.35 per cent gain in the benchmark Nifty50.
 
 
Among individual stocks, Ashok Leyland, Samvardhana Motherson, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Bharat Forge, Maruti Suzuki, Uno Minda, TVS Motor Company adn Eicher Motors in Nifty Auto gained between 6 to 8 per cent. In the Nifty Realty basket, Aditya Birla Real Estate, Prestige Estate, Lodha Developers, The Phoenix Mills, Sobha, DLF and Godrej Properties surged in the range on 6 to 10 per cent.
 
Among bank stocks, Union Bank, IndusInd Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Punjab and Sindh Bank (PNB), Axis Bank and IDFC First Bank gained up to 7 per cent.
 
Shriram Finance, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, BSE, and Muthoot Finance were the top gainers on the Nifty Financial Services index, rallying up to 8 per cent. 

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The RBI MPC meeting comes amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which has led to a sharp increase in crude oil prices and depreciation of the rupee. It follows the RBI’s decision in February 2026 to maintain the repo rate at 5.25 per cent, after cumulative rate cuts of 125 basis points (bps) during 2025.
 
The standing deposit facility (SDF) rate was kept at 5 per cent. The marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the bank rate were both set at 5.5 per cent.
 
“Overall, this policy mix appears neutral to marginally supportive for equities, fixed income, and the foreign exchange market,” said Sujan Hajra, chief economist & executive director, Anand Rathi Group.
 

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Topics : Rate sensitive stocks Nifty Auto Nifty Bank index BSE Sensex NSE Nifty RBI Policy The Smart Investor

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First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 10:44 AM IST

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