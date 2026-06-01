RateGain Travel at 52-wk high, up 7%; here's why stock rose 83% since April

RateGain Travel Technologies share price

Shares of RateGain Travel Technologies hit a fresh 52-week high of ₹801.85, surging 7.5 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade.

In the past two trading days, the stock has rallied 10 per cent. Since April, the market price of RateGain Travel has zoomed 83 per cent from a level of ₹439.15 on the BSE.

At 10:10 AM; RateGain Travel was quoting 6 per cent higher at ₹789.70, as compared to 0.12 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex.

What’s driving RateGain Travel stock price?

RateGain Travel Technologies is a global provider of AI-powered SaaS solutions for travel and hospitality, working with 13,000+ customers and 700+ partners across 160+ countries. RateGain helps travel and hospitality businesses accelerate revenue generation through acquisition, retention, and wallet share expansion.

Today, RateGain is one of the world’s largest processors of electronic transactions, price points, and travel intent data, enabling revenue management, distribution, and marketing teams across hotels, airlines, destination marketing organizations, online travel agents, meta search companies, package providers, car rentals, travel management companies, cruises, and ferries to drive better business outcomes.

Sundaram Mutual Fund buys additional stake in RateGain

According to stock exchange disclosure, on May 22, 2026, Sundaram Mutual Fund acquired an additional 941,900 equity shares representing 0.80 per cent of total equity of the RateGain via open market.

After the acquisition, Sundaram Mutual Fund’s holding in RateGain increased to 5.47 per cent from 4.67 per cent.

RateGain Travel – Q4 results

RateGain, a global leader in AI-powered SaaS solutions for the travel and hospitality industry, reported strong quarterly performance driven by sustained revenue growth, healthy profitability, and continued progress on the integration of Sojern. The quarter reflected continued momentum across RateGain’s AI-led platform strategy as the company expanded its global customer footprint and strengthened its capabilities across traveler acquisition, distribution, and revenue optimization.

RateGain delivered strong revenue growth of 174.5 per cent in January to March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26) over the same period last year, reporting its highest-ever quarterly revenue of ₹715.5 crore. The company reported a healthy EBITDA margin of 20.5 per cent for Q4FY26 underscoring operational discipline and scalable execution amid ongoing strategic expansion. The profit after tax grew 27.7 per cent at ₹70.0 crore compared to same period last year.

RageGain’s management in the Q4 earnings conference call said the Sojern's property business is performing well and with strong customer addition, improved conversion and sustained pipeline momentum. The company’s value proposition for hotels is clear, drives direct bookings and improved marketing ROI. APMEA (Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) is the company’s priority growth engine for FY27, where the management sees the strongest pipeline and fastest adoption.

The management expects to grow revenues to ₹3,000-3,100 crore, which translates to 65 per cent to 70 per cent growth for the full year FY27 over FY26. This implies an organic growth of 12 per cent to 15 per cent for the combined entity for the RateGain and considering Sojern numbers from the prior year.

On the margin front, the management expects to deliver an EBITDA of ₹650 crore to ₹700 crore at a margin of 21.5 per cent to 22.5 per cent for FY27. This does not include the earn-out consideration related to the Sojern acquisition, the management said. ========================================= Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.