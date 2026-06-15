RateGain Travel zooms 92% from March low; should you buy, hold or sell?

RateGain Travel Technologies share price

Shares of RateGain Travel Technologies hit a fresh 52-week high of ₹842, soaring 7 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade.

In the past one month, the stock price of the company outperformed the market by surging 35 per cent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 2.2 per cent during the same period. The market price of RateGain Travel zoomed 92 per cent from March 2026 low of ₹438 on the BSE. It had hit a record high of ₹921.10 on February 16, 2024.

What’s driving RateGain Travel stock price?

RateGain Travel Technologies is a global provider of AI-powered SaaS solutions for travel and hospitality, working with 13,000+ customers and 700+ partners across 160+ countries. RateGain helps travel and hospitality businesses accelerate revenue generation through acquisition, retention, and wallet share expansion.

RateGain is one of the world’s largest processors of electronic transactions, price points, and travel intent data, enabling revenue management, distribution, and marketing teams across hotels, airlines, destination marketing organizations, online travel agents, meta search companies, package providers, car rentals, travel management companies, cruises, and ferries to drive better business outcomes.

According to stock exchange disclosure, on May 22, 2026, Sundaram Mutual Fund acquired an additional 941,900 equity shares representing 0.80 per cent of total equity of the RateGain via open market. After the acquisition, Sundaram Mutual Fund’s holding in RateGain increased to 5.47 per cent from 4.67 per cent.

Meanwhile, RateGain, a global leader in AI-powered SaaS solutions for the travel and hospitality industry, reported strong quarterly performance driven by sustained revenue growth, healthy profitability, and continued progress on the integration of Sojern.

READ | UBS sees MOFSL entering structural growth phase; starts coverage with 'Buy' RateGain’s management in the Q4 earnings conference call said the Sojern's property business is performing well and with strong customer addition, improved conversion and sustained pipeline momentum. The company’s value proposition for hotels is clear, drives direct bookings and improved marketing ROI. APMEA (Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) is the company’s priority growth engine for FY27, where the management sees the strongest pipeline and fastest adoption.

RateGain Travel Technologies Stock - Should you buy, hold or sell?

RateGain ended FY26 as a fundamentally different business from the one that started the year. The completion of the Sojern acquisition in November 2025, the folding of Adara into a unified Sojern brand, and the consolidation of both data co-operatives have created the world’s largest single source of travel intent data, as per management, according to analysts at ICICI Securities.

The brokerage firm believes this database rests within a framework that cannot be easily replicated: demand generation, pricing intelligence, distribution and guest engagement woven together over a single data engine. ICICI Securities initiated coverage on RateGain with a 'BUY' rating and a target price of ₹1,050, valuing the stock at 30x FY28E EPS.

Analysts estimate the Indian travel market for air, buses, trains and hotels to grow from ₹5.2 trillion in FY26 to ₹6.2 trillion in FY28, implying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9 per cent. The increasing online penetration is to be a key driver for the online travel agency (OTA) space, according to analysts. “Overall, we estimate OTA industry gross booking value CAGR of 14 per cent over FY26-28. We believe consolidation in the OTA space is likely to continue, further supporting share gains for top incumbent players. As the global geopolitical environment stabilises and recent acquisitions start delivering, B2B models in the space could also benefit, in our view,” the brokerage firm said in the internet sector report.

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