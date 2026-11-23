Ratnaveer Precision Engineering share price movement

Share price of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering hit a record high of ₹407.35, surging 10 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intraday deals amid heavy volume in an otherwise weak market. Buying at the counter came after the company said it secured long-term supply agreements and orders for nearly 50 per cent of planned copper clad laminate (CCL) capacity.

In the past month, the stock price of the iron & steel products surged 23 per cent. Thus far in the financial year 2026-27, Ratnaveer Precision Engineering’s market price zoomed 215 per cent from levels of ₹129.43 on March 30, 2026.

At 02:58 PM, Ratnaveer Precision Engineering quoted 9 per cent higher at ₹404.70, against a 1.65 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volume at the counter increased 4-fold with a combined 9.1 million shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

What’s driving Ratnaveer Precision Engineering stock price?

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering is an Indian manufacturer of precision-engineered stainless-steel products, including stainless-steel washers, nuts and bolts, finishing sheets, sheet metal components, solar hooks, tubes and pipes.

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering in an exchange filing said the company secured long-term supply agreements and order confirmations covering nearly 50 per cent of the planned capacity of its upcoming CCL facility, with further customer discussions at an advanced stage. The 7.92 million sheets per annum facility, spread across five production lines, is progressing as per schedule, with stock-keeping unit (SKU) level trial runs expected in December 2026–January 2027 and commercial production targeted for January-February 2027.

The project entails an investment of ₹338 crore, while the company had earlier outlined a potential annual revenue and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) contribution of ₹750 crore and ₹150 crore, respectively, at full capacity. Management indicated that revised CCL revenue and profitability guidance will be provided after executiing current orders, considering the recent increase in CCL prices.

Considering the prevailing CCL market prices and the long-term orders already secured, the company believes that its CCL business is well positioned to achieve exponential growth, with the potential to generate substantially higher incremental revenue and profitability as the facility scales up to its planned capacity. This provides further upside potential to the company's previously outlined revenue and EBITDA targets.

Alongside its established stainless-steel business, the CCL venture is expected to strengthen the company's revenue base, diversify its product portfolio and create a significant avenue for long term growth, the company said.

“Securing customer commitments for nearly half of the planned capacity ahead of commercialisation provides encouraging initial demand visibility and de-risks the ramp-up of the CCL facility. The project offers a meaningful diversification opportunity into the printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing value chain, with potential upside to the earlier revenue and EBITDA targets amid higher prevailing CCL prices; however, timely commissioning, product qualification, execution of secured orders and customer conversion for the balance capacity remain key monitorables,” ICICI Securities said in a note. Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.